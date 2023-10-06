Hundreds pay tribute to Kirkcaldy café owner after unexpected death aged 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hundreds pay tribute to Kirkcaldy café owner after unexpected death aged 44

Ricky Barclay was described as a 'gentle giant' with the 'biggest heart'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Popular Kirkcaldy café owner Ricky Barclay.
Popular Kirkcaldy cafe owner Ricky Barclay has died at the age of 44. Image: Marzena Barclay

Hundreds of tributes have been paid after the “unexpected” death of a popular Kirkcaldy café owner.

Ricky Barclay ran Merchants House Café on High Street alongside his wife, Marzena, and her mum.

The 44-year-old was originally from Edinburgh but lived in Cardenden with Marzena and their children, Patrick, Michael, Hanna, Nadia, and Olek.

He died on Thursday, with the café announcing the news on social media on Friday morning.

Ricky Barclay’s death’ leaves a void that cannot be filled’

More than 400 people have left messages of condolence on the Facebook post, which has already received around 1,200 likes.

Merchants House Café in Kirkcaldy.
Merchants House Café in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

It read: “We can’t believe we are writing this, but it is with heavy hearts that we have to share the news of Ricky’s unexpected passing.

“If you have visited us at all over the past three years, it is likely you spotted his friendly face behind the counter or in the kitchen.

“He was half of Merchants House Café, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.

“He was not only a great boss to the staff but also an amazing husband to Marzena and father to his children, who miss him so much.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we appreciate your understanding and kindness. We know that Ricky would have wanted us to go on, so we will continue to stay open this weekend until our planned time away on Monday.

“Please be patient with us.

“The café won’t be the same without him, but his spirit will forever live in the place that he loved.”

Kirkcaldy tributes to ‘gentle giant’

Ricky’s friends have described him as a “gentle giant” with the “biggest heart”.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, who has known Ricky and Marzena for three years, told The Courier: “It was such a shock.

“He was so community-minded and the community really cared about him.

“He was a lovely guy, he loved his wife, kids kids, his family.”

Colin’s last memory of Ricky is a meeting at his work, in a jewellers shop, when his friend arrived to buy his daughter a gift.

He explained: “We had some great chats about the business and community.

“They are so good at what they do, they’ve won so many awards.

“He was half of the business, he was either out front or in the kitchen.

“Today I thought I would go in to the café and think about him; a couple of friends were there doing the same thing and the girls working, you could tell they had been crying, they are just in shock.”

A big Hearts fan with a ‘big heart’

Ricky was an avid football fan and was friends with former Raith Rovers and Rangers player Marvin Andrews after meeting him around five years ago in a newsagent Marzena worked in before opening Merchants House.

He instantly recognised the centre back and the pair bonded over their love of the game.

Marvin said: “He was a big giant but had a heart of gold.

“He was always willing to help someone, always wanted to do something.

“I developed a big friendship with him, he was a big Heart of Midlothian fan.

“He had a great sense of humour about him, he was a big gentle giant.”

More than 400 people have turned out to pay tribute to the business owner on the Merchants House Cafe Facebook page.

One commented: “I remember the first time we met Ricky he gave us a bag of sausage ends for our wee dog and made us feel very welcome at Merchants Cafe.”

Conversation