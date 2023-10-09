Deaths of Fife men Sheku Bayoh and Joseph Sneddon feature in BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deaths of Fife men Sheku Bayoh and Joseph Sneddon feature in BBC series

A behind-the-scenes documentary with lawyer Aamer Anwar features the deaths of the Fife men.

By Ellidh Aitken
Laywer Aamer Anwar with members of Sheku Bayoh's family arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death.
Laywer Aamer Anwar with members of Sheku Bayoh's family arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death. Image: Dan Barker/PA Wire

A documentary series following lawyer Aamer Anwar has provided unprecedented access to the firm behind the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh in Kirkcaldy.

The BBC series also features the family of Joseph Sneddon, a dad from Ballingry who died after being restrained at the town’s Victoria Hospital in 2022.

He had been admitted due to mental health issues and the family were told in February that he had been restrained by six police officers and two hospital security guards over a period of two-and-a-half to three hours.

Sheku Bayoh died in Kirkcaldy in 2015. Image: Family Handout/PA Wire

The Firm gives behind-the-scenes access to Anwar’s office as he embarks on the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh in 2015.

The 31-year-old dad-of-two, originally from Sierra Leone, died in police custody as officers restrained him on Hayfield Road after reports he was in public with a knife.

Sheku Bayoh case has ‘literally consumed’ lawyer

In the documentary’s first episode Anwar introduces the case as something he has worked on “seven days a week”.

An independent public inquiry has been examining the events surrounding the death of Sheku Bayoh, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.

Mr Bayoh’s sister, Kadi Johnson, reveals in the series she had previously asked her lawyer to “call it a day” on the case.

Sheku Bayoh’s sister, Kadi Johnson, reveals she asked Anwar to “call it a day” on her brother’s case. Image: Andrew Cawley

She says on camera: “I said to Aamer, ‘I’ve had enough, lets call it a day.’

“I wanted to give up because it was so stressful, it was too much.

“He said ‘no, we are going to push on, we are going to carry on.'”

Anwar adds: “I got them in and I said, I’ll do this case for free.

“We all work together day and night to fight for this family – that’s why I became a lawyer.”

Joseph Sneddon’s family left ‘horrified’

The second episode sees Anwar take on the case of Joseph Sneddon, a dad-of-two from Ballingry who died after being restrained at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

He says: “He was well-liked and loved within the community and he was a father to two young boys who were his life.

“They [Joseph’s family] don’t know what’s going on and they’re shocked, they’re horrified, they’re not given any details.”

The show sees Anwar’s first meeting with the Sneddon family, who tell him they “don’t have any answers” to Joseph’s death.

Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital. Image: Family handout/PA Wire

In an interview his sister says: “It is hard enough when you lose your wee brother but when you don’t know why then all you can imagine is the worst and I think for my mum and dad that was the hardest thing.”

Following a meeting with the Lord Advocate in February, where the family found that Joseph had been restrained for up to three hours, the sister recalls: “We were round a big conference table and the Lord Advocate came in and some details started to come out.

“It was quite hard to hear and we were hearing it all for the first time.

“The first time we met Aamer he said prepare for a fight but be ready for a battle.”

Series goes behind-the-scenes on public inquiry

The Firm has eight episodes and is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.

It follows Anwar in some of his most high-profile cases and as he prepares for the Scottish Covid Inquiry.

The documentary follows lawyer Aamer Anwar as he handles the Sheku Bayoh public inquiry. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Courier has previously covered the Sheku Bayoh inquiry including his sister Kadi’s account of the night.

