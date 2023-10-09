Fife ‘environmental disgrace’ will finally be removed – in SEVEN years

An “environmental disgrace” dubbed one of Fife’s biggest eyesores could finally be removed – but not for another SEVEN years.

Mounds of commercial waste, including old carpet and plasterboard, have blighted a site at Lathalmond, near Dunfermline, for more than a decade.

However, environment watchdog Sepa has announced the site now has new owners who have already begun a clean-up.

And they say the area beside the M90 will be returned to commercial use by August 2030.

The Lathalmond rubbish dump was left when recycling company First Option Services ceased trading in 2012

And the company that bought the land refused to engage with a decade of attempts to remove it, despite the threat of court action.

The latest news has been welcomed as “a huge relief” by Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.

However, Labour MSP Alex Rowley says he is bitterly disappointed by the timescale.

And he questioned whether Sepa has the teeth to actually enforce the “voluntary agreement” in place.

Charity will voluntarily clear Lathalmond rubbish dump

The Lathalmond site is now owned by The Dewan Foundation Limited, a charity dedicated to the relief of poverty overseas.

A statement issued by Sepa says: “The Dewan Foundation Limited will voluntarily use its charitable funds to clear the waste deposited.

A phased removal period has been agreed.” Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa)

“Movement of the externally-stored waste carpets commenced at the end of July 2023.

“Given this has been the most visually impacting waste, we hope this act by the Dewan Foundation Limited will be welcomed by the local community.”

Carpet and plasterboard will either be recycled or incinerated.

And Sepa adds: “A phased removal period has been agreed, primarily due to the limited recycling options for waste plasterboard in Scotland.”

The cost of the clean-up was previously estimated at around £1 million.

Lathalmond announcement ‘not acceptable’

Mr Rowley has campaigned since 2012 to have the Lathalmond site cleaned up.

He said: “Sepa is saying this is a voluntary agreement. What does that actually mean?

“Is this a legal agreement that’s enforceable or are we simply relying on the company’s goodwill?

“Does Sepa have any teeth to deal with this? Or is this just a way of shutting up politicians and the community?”

The MSP pledged to keep an eye on the issue and raise a private members bill at Parliament if necessary.

“What they’ve said it not acceptable. This environmental disgrace has gone on for too long and they need to answer lots of questions,” he said.

News is a ‘huge relief’ for community

Meanwhile, Shirley-Ann Somerville thanked Sepa and the Dewan Foundation for reaching an agreement.

She added: “”This news comes as a huge relief for our local community, who have waited years for a resolution to this impasse.

“I am keen, however, that efforts are made to ensure that any items that can be recovered are re-used or recycled to avoid unnecessary waste.

“My office will remain in contact with Sepa for regular updates, to ensure progress is continuing on schedule.”