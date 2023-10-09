Fife ‘environmental disgrace’ will finally be removed – in SEVEN years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife ‘environmental disgrace’ will finally be removed – in SEVEN years

The huge mound of waste on the edge of the M90 near Dunfermline has already been lying for more than a decade.

By Claire Warrender
Labour MSP Alex Rowley beside mounds of waste at the Lathalmond rubbish dump site in 2018.
Labour MSP Alex Rowley beside mounds of waste at the Lathalmond site in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

An “environmental disgrace” dubbed one of Fife’s biggest eyesores could finally be removed – but not for another SEVEN years.

Mounds of commercial waste, including old carpet and plasterboard, have blighted a site at Lathalmond, near Dunfermline, for more than a decade.

However, environment watchdog Sepa has announced the site now has new owners who have already begun a clean-up.

The Lathalmond rubbish dump. Image: DC Thomson.

And they say the area beside the M90 will be returned to commercial use by August 2030.

The Lathalmond rubbish dump was left when recycling company First Option Services ceased trading in 2012

And the company that bought the land refused to engage with a decade of attempts to remove it, despite the threat of court action.

The latest news has been welcomed as “a huge relief” by Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.

However, Labour MSP Alex Rowley says he is bitterly disappointed by the timescale.

And he questioned whether Sepa has the teeth to actually enforce the “voluntary agreement” in place.

Charity will voluntarily clear Lathalmond rubbish dump

The Lathalmond site is now owned by The Dewan Foundation Limited, a charity dedicated to the relief of poverty overseas.

A statement issued by Sepa says: “The Dewan Foundation Limited will voluntarily use its charitable funds to clear the waste deposited.

A phased removal period has been agreed.”

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa)

“Movement of the externally-stored waste carpets commenced at the end of July 2023.

“Given this has been the most visually impacting waste, we hope this act by the Dewan Foundation Limited will be welcomed by the local community.”

Carpet and plasterboard will either be recycled or incinerated.

And Sepa adds: “A phased removal period has been agreed, primarily due to the limited recycling options for waste plasterboard in Scotland.”

The cost of the clean-up was previously estimated at around £1 million.

Lathalmond announcement ‘not acceptable’

Mr Rowley has campaigned since 2012 to have the Lathalmond site cleaned up.

He said: “Sepa is saying this is a voluntary agreement. What does that actually mean?

“Is this a legal agreement that’s enforceable or are we simply relying on the company’s goodwill?

Alex Rowley MSP at the Lathalmond rubbish dump site.

“Does Sepa have any teeth to deal with this? Or is this just a way of shutting up politicians and the community?”

The MSP pledged to keep an eye on the issue and raise a private members bill at Parliament if necessary.

“What they’ve said it not acceptable. This environmental disgrace has gone on for too long and they need to answer lots of questions,” he said.

News is a ‘huge relief’ for community

Meanwhile, Shirley-Ann Somerville thanked Sepa and the Dewan Foundation for reaching an agreement.

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has welcomed the Lathalmond rubbish dump news.

She added: “”This news comes as a huge relief for our local community, who have waited years for a resolution to this impasse.

“I am keen, however, that efforts are made to ensure that any items that can be recovered are re-used or recycled to avoid unnecessary waste.

“My office will remain in contact with Sepa for regular updates, to ensure progress is continuing on schedule.”

More from Fife

Laywer Aamer Anwar with members of Sheku Bayoh's family arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death.
Deaths of Fife men Sheku Bayoh and Joseph Sneddon feature in BBC series
Greenkeepers at work at Carnoustie as dawn broke on Monday. Image: Dunhill Links Championship
Carnoustie greenkeepers' titanic effort keeps Dunhill Cup on course
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Cherie Reid's son Aiden died after taking painkillers supplied by Shane Whyte.
Mum of Tayside teen who died hours after being supplied with illicit prescription drugs…
Rita Page with the photo of her and the Beatles when they came to Kirkcaldy.
Beatles play Kirkcaldy: Rita's memories still burn bright 60 years on from legendary night…
CR0045219 - unknown Reporter - Perthshire area - Flooding around the city centre of Perth - Picture shows scenes from the area - people out to see the Tay River level at the Viewing Platform before it was closed - Tay Street, Perth - - Sunday 8th October 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Photos show extent of flooding across Courier Country as major travel disruption continues
Piers Morgan was due to play at St Andrews' Old Course.
Piers Morgan calls for a snorkel as Dunhill Cup play is abandoned for a…
The number of people who smoke in Dundee, Angus and Fife is above the Scottish average. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
How many people smoke in your area? Tayside and Fife numbers revealed
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Kathryn Newton loves taking part.
Dunhill Cup: Saturday play called off amid torrential rain
Emergency services at Kinghorn Harbour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Michael Reed.
Emergency services called to late night rescue at Kinghorn Harbour after youth falls from…

Conversation