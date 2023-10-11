‘Deeply offensive’ Fife teacher who upset pupils, parents and colleagues hit with classroom ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deeply offensive’ Fife teacher who upset pupils, parents and colleagues hit with classroom ban

Donna Gilchrist used the N-word in class and mocked a pupil with dyslexia during a short term at Beath High School.

By Claire Warrender
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

A Fife teacher who used “deeply offensive and racist language” has been banned from the classroom for at least two years.

English teacher Donna Gilchrist used the N-word and mocked a pupil’s dyslexia while employed at Beath High School.

She also told a devout Christian pupil Jesus was gay.

And she played age-inappropriate videos in class, including a violent film containing sexist and other offensive terms.

Gilchrist, who taught at the school from December 2017 to January 2018, was struck from the teaching register in August, following a hearing by the General Teaching Council (GTC) Scotland.

And now the panel has ruled she cannot reapply until at least 2025.

Teacher’s behaviour was ‘deeply offensive’

A written judgement released by members this week said: “The panel considered that a shorter time period was inappropriate as the conduct found proved is very serious.”

Members said two years would give Gilchrist time to “reflect on her conduct and demonstrate insight”.

A Fife teacher faces porn allegations at Beath High School, Cowdenbeath.
Beath High School, Cowdenbeath, where the Fife teacher worked before being struck off.

They added there was no indication Gilchrist had tried to remedy her behaviour, which it described as “extremely serious”.

And members described some of the materials used in her class as “potentially harmful and inappropriate”.

Meanwhile, the racist term used was “deeply offensive”.

Mocked fat people

Gilchrist upset colleagues, pupils and parents during her short tenure at the Cowdenbeath secondary school.

She was employed there for just 30 days between December 2017 and December 2018.

However, due to periods of absence, she spent only 17 days in class.

During that time, she also mocked fat people, and referred to a red-haired pupil as “the ginger one”.

Fife teacher struck off

And she played YouTube videos in class, one of which showed comedian Sarah Millican referencing masturbation.

Another depicted Russell Howard dressed as a penis.

Comedian Russell Howard
Comedian Russell Howard. Image: PA/PA Wire

And at one point, Gilchrist admitted telling a class an anecdote about buying a porn magazine for her husband.

Her behaviour reduced some pupils to tears and several reported her to senior staff.

The panel ruled the teacher’s conduct fell significantly short of the standards expected  and she is therefore unfit to teach.

