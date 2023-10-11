Val McDiarmid visits Kirkcaldy, Wemyss and East Neuk for BBC One Show feature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Val McDiarmid visits Kirkcaldy, Wemyss and East Neuk for BBC One Show feature

It comes as the author's latest novel is released Thursday.

By Andrew Robson
Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife on The One Show.
Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife. Image: BBC

Fife’s bestselling author Val McDermid toured Fife with Angela Rippon in the latest episode of The One Show – including a special visit to Kirkcaldy Library.

Airing on Tuesday night, the Kirkcaldy-born author discussed how her roots have inspired several of her characters in novels.

The duo visited a place close to Val’s heart – Kirkcaldy Library – and discussed what sort of role her hometown plays in her storytelling.

They also went into the seacaves in Wemyss and sat on a bench at what appeared to be an East Neuk village

Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife cave on The One SHow
Val discusses how parts how parts of Fife have inspired storytelling. Image: BBC

The Sunday Times bestselling author said: “I wouldn’t be a writer if it wasn’t for the public library.

“It was my home from home.

“My mother had encouraged me to read and I couldn’t afford to buy books.

“This is what entertained me, the books in that children’s library.”

Val said it was the discovery of Agatha Christie’s novels when she was nine that set her on her way to becoming a crime writer.

The 68-year-old was one of a selected few crime writers who contributed to a brand new Miss Marple collection in 2022.

She described the feeling of walking into the library and seeing her own books on the shelves as “bizarre”.

The ‘Queen of Crime’ said: “I see all these other books on the shelves, particularly the classic that I read when I was younger, and I’m on the same shelve as them.

“It’s hard to believe sometimes.

“This is not how I expected my life to be.”

Fife plays huge role in Val McDermid’s characters

A young Val cut her teeth by telling stories to her friends of when she holidayed in East Wemyss.

Inspired by the sea caves and stunning views across the Firth of Forth, she honed her skills as a storyteller.

The One Show feature comes as her latest book in the Karen Pirie series Past Lying is released Thursday.

Karen Pirie, Val McDermid's character
The next series of Karen Pirie will be filmed in Fife.

A second TV series involving the character is to start filming next year – set against the backdrop of Fife.

She described heroine Karen Pirie as “a good Scottish lassie, she’s a good Fife lassie”.

Tuesday evening’s show also featured guests Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy, Bryan Adams and rising comedian Munya Chawawa.

Previously, Val’s novel 1979 was named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022, beating the likes of Jack Reacher The Thursday Murder Club.

And the best-selling author had murder on her mind when she visited the Silverburn Park project in Leven.

More from Fife

View of the Rhine in Cologne.
Kirkcaldy man charged 300% more for Euro 2024 hotel four weeks after booking
woman looking out window
Awareness raising campaign shines a light on domestic abuse in Fife – and how…
Leviton Network Solutions Europe HQ Glenrothes
Leviton Investment Boost Shows Commitment to Glenrothes Facility
Paloma Faith at Dundee's Slessor Gardens in July 2022
Paloma Faith in Dunfermline: Singer announces 2024 Alhambra Theatre gig
The three-way traffic lights have been installed on the A92 junction towards Luthrie and Brunton. Image: Google Maps
Burst water main causes traffic disruption on A92 in Fife
Ronald Mataruse was a guest at the Bank House Hotel, Burntisland.
Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180
A HM Coastguard Helicopter in Broughty Ferry.
Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
'Deeply offensive' Fife teacher who upset pupils, parents and colleagues hit with classroom ban
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral director sex Picture shows; Alex Little. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/10/2023
Fife funeral director admits sexual assault on woman at her Methil home
The Portcullis in Arbroath shut suddenly in late February. Image: Admiral Taverns
Arbroath search for new mine host at Portcullis continues eight months on from sudden…

Conversation