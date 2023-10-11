Perth Asda bosses sorry as customers complain of checkout chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth Asda bosses sorry as customers complain of checkout chaos

Asda customers say self-scan checkouts aren't working and many products are off limits at the Dunkeld Road store in Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
Asda Perth store exterior
Asda on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

Asda bosses have apologised after Perth customers complained about chaos at the checkouts.

Angry shoppers say self-scanning machines at the Dunkeld Road store are not working and click and collect services are not available.

A number of people have complained about home deliveries being cancelled at the last minute.

Others say they’ve been prevented from buying sweets, alcohol and energy drinks since these aren’t being accepted by the handful of tills which are still working.

Store chiefs say the fault is down to the flooding which battered Perth at the weekend.

Group of onlookers next to bridge at swollen River Tay in Perth
Perth was hammered by heavy rainfall at the weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Asda says it is working hard to remedy the problems today.

But customers have taken to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

‘Nightmare’ for Perth Asda staff

One shopper said: “Heads up anyone heading to Asda, place is a shambles. Only tills working ironically are the only three tills they have. Nothing else is working, click & collect, self scan, all down.

“No alcohol, sweets or energy drinks allowed to be purchased.”

Another claimed her toddler got into trouble for running into the sweets aisle which was blocked off with trolleys.

Roundabout at entrance to Asda store on Dunkeld Road, Perth
The entrance to Asda on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

A fellow customer said she felt sorry for the staff at the Dunkeld Road store.

“It’s a nightmare for them,” she added.

“Water got into the cables/computer systems so certain things not scanning sweets alcohol and random stuff.”

Perth Asda bosses apologise

An Asda spokesman confirmed the issues at Perth were being blamed on water damage.

“Due to the recent heavy rainfall our Perth store is unfortunately experiencing some technical issues which may affect some services,” he said.

“The store remains open and we are working hard to fix this as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’’

Conversation