Perth Asda bosses sorry as customers complain of checkout chaos

Asda bosses have apologised after Perth customers complained about chaos at the checkouts.

Angry shoppers say self-scanning machines at the Dunkeld Road store are not working and click and collect services are not available.

A number of people have complained about home deliveries being cancelled at the last minute.

Others say they’ve been prevented from buying sweets, alcohol and energy drinks since these aren’t being accepted by the handful of tills which are still working.

Store chiefs say the fault is down to the flooding which battered Perth at the weekend.

Asda says it is working hard to remedy the problems today.

But customers have taken to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

‘Nightmare’ for Perth Asda staff

One shopper said: “Heads up anyone heading to Asda, place is a shambles. Only tills working ironically are the only three tills they have. Nothing else is working, click & collect, self scan, all down.

“No alcohol, sweets or energy drinks allowed to be purchased.”

Another claimed her toddler got into trouble for running into the sweets aisle which was blocked off with trolleys.

A fellow customer said she felt sorry for the staff at the Dunkeld Road store.

“It’s a nightmare for them,” she added.

“Water got into the cables/computer systems so certain things not scanning sweets alcohol and random stuff.”

Perth Asda bosses apologise

An Asda spokesman confirmed the issues at Perth were being blamed on water damage.

“Due to the recent heavy rainfall our Perth store is unfortunately experiencing some technical issues which may affect some services,” he said.

“The store remains open and we are working hard to fix this as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’’