Pictures and prices from Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s New York sports bar amid St Andrews row

News that superstar duo Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake plan to launch a sports bar in St Andrews has provoked a furious reaction.

Thousands of people hate the idea and have already signed a petition against it.

Others say it’s great to see investment in the town.

So, with feelings running high, we took a look at the pair’s first venue, which opened in New York City.

T-Squared Social boasts the city’s only 200-inch television screen, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts – and it’s far from cheap.

But it’s fair to say the New York Post is less than impressed.

They say: “The trouble is that atmospherically, the establishment hews closer to Woods’ personality than Timberlake’s. Translation: It doesn’t have one.”

And they add: “Almost an airport lounge, the bar waffles between a high-end indulgence and the domain of popped-collar office bros named Chad.”

While details have yet to be released of the planned St Andrews bar, here’s what’s on offer in New York.

30 televisions and premium tables

T-Squared Social is huge.

At more than 22,000 square feet, it has 30 TVs, with the largest roped off and reserved for members only.

For £205 per quarter, members can reserve “premium tables” to watch a big ticket sports game.

It’s described as “a suite-like experience with all the perks of a box without the hassle of getting to the game”.

Golf simulator, darts and bowling

Activities on offer include a golf simulator for up to 10 people, with an eye-watering price tag of £1,600 for two hours.

Or how about an afternoon of duckpin bowling?

It’s described as being like tenpin bowling but better and smaller.

Two lanes for up to 15 people will set you back $2,400, or £160 per person.

If you prefer darts, a two-hour session with three interactive dartboards costs £2,900

Each activity includes two flat screen TVs to watch.

And they come with a choice of food and drink from a special event menu.

Members enjoy a 50% discount before 4pm.

Food and drink

T-Squared Social prides itself on its crafted cocktails.

Many of the names have a golf theme, including the Bacardi-based Birdie and Trouble With The Curve, both of which are priced at £17.

Bubbles start at $14 for a glass of prosecco and continue up to £574 for a bottle of 2012 Dom Perignon.

And there is also a decent choice of wine and craft beer.

Food-wise, you can order chopped cheese – basically a burger done on the grill with onion, seasonings and cheese – for £15.

If you want fries with it, they’re an extra £4.

Or, strangely, you can have it with brussels sprouts for an additional £6.50.

Other choices include flatbreads starting at £14.70, truffled mac and cheese for £13.95 and a dozen chicken wings for £13.95.

Move with the times

Woods and Timberlake both say they love St Andrews and want to invest in the town.

However, many residents fear the venue will be aimed at wealthy tourists and golfers, with prices out of their reach.

And while one cinema screen will be retained, the petition calls the plan “deeply alarming”.

Other people say investment is necessary to ensure the long-term future of the New Picture House in North Street.

And they have called on nay-sayers to move with the times.