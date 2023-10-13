Pictures and prices from Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s New York sports bar amid St Andrews row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Pictures and prices from Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s New York sports bar amid St Andrews row

As the backlash against the celebrity duo's St Andrews bar plan continues, we look at what's on offer at their New York venue.

By Claire Warrender
The golf simulator at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's T-Squared Social in New York City. T-Squared Social
The golf simulator at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's T-Squared Social in New York City. T-Squared Social

News that superstar duo Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake plan to launch a sports bar in St Andrews has provoked a furious reaction.

Thousands of people hate the idea and have already signed a petition against it.

Others say it’s great to see investment in the town.

So, with feelings running high, we took a look at the pair’s first venue, which opened in New York City.

T-Squared Social boasts the city’s only 200-inch television screen, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts – and it’s far from cheap.

But it’s fair to say the New York Post is less than impressed.

Tiger Woods. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Justin Timberlake.

They say: “The trouble is that atmospherically, the establishment hews closer to Woods’ personality than Timberlake’s. Translation: It doesn’t have one.”

And they add: “Almost an airport lounge, the bar waffles between a high-end indulgence and the domain of popped-collar office bros named Chad.”

While details have yet to be released of the planned St Andrews bar, here’s what’s on offer in New York.

30 televisions and premium tables

T-Squared Social is huge.

At more than 22,000 square feet, it has 30 TVs, with the largest roped off and reserved for members only.

The 200-inch TV screen in the members’ only area. Image: T-Squared Social.

For £205 per quarter, members can reserve “premium tables” to watch a big ticket sports game.

It’s described as “a suite-like experience with all the perks of a box without the hassle of getting to the game”.

Golf simulator, darts and bowling

Activities on offer include a golf simulator for up to 10 people, with an eye-watering price tag of £1,600 for two hours.

Or how about an afternoon of duckpin bowling?

The duckpin bowling alley at the New York venue. Image: T-Squared Social.

It’s described as being like tenpin bowling but better and smaller.

Two lanes for up to 15 people will set you back $2,400, or £160 per person.

If you prefer darts, a two-hour session with three interactive dartboards costs £2,900

Darts includes an interactive dartboard that can detect the precise location of the darts. Image: T-Squared Social.

Each activity includes two flat screen TVs to watch.

And they come with a choice of food and drink from a special event menu.

Members enjoy a 50% discount before 4pm.

Food and drink

T-Squared Social prides itself on its crafted cocktails.

Many of the names have a golf theme, including the Bacardi-based Birdie and Trouble With The Curve, both of which are priced at £17.

Bubbles start at $14 for a glass of prosecco and continue up to £574 for a bottle of 2012 Dom Perignon.

The drinks list. Image: T-Squared Social.

And there is also a decent choice of wine and craft beer.

Food-wise, you can order chopped cheese – basically a burger done on the grill with onion, seasonings and cheese – for £15.

If you want fries with it, they’re an extra £4.

Or, strangely, you can have it with brussels sprouts for an additional £6.50.

Other choices include flatbreads starting at £14.70, truffled mac and cheese for £13.95 and a dozen chicken wings for £13.95.

Move with the times

Woods and Timberlake both say they love St Andrews and want to invest in the town.

However, many residents fear the venue will be aimed at wealthy tourists and golfers, with prices out of their reach.

And while one cinema screen will be retained, the petition calls the plan “deeply alarming”.

Other people say investment is necessary to ensure the long-term future of the New Picture House in North Street.

And they have called on nay-sayers to move with the times.

Conversation