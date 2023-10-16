Fire crews attending blaze at Levenmouth Academy

Fire crews are currently battling a blaze at Levenmouth Academy in Fife.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene just after 5pm on Monday.

There are not believed to be any injuries and Police Scotland is also in attendance.

Three fire appliances and a height appliance are currently attending the incident.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were called to a fire inside Levenmouth Academy at 5.03pm.

“There is a height appliance at the scene from Dunfermline, two appliances from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil.

“We have no reports of injuries and we are currently on the scene.”

More to follow