Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife pub

It is thought a residential flat may also have been affected.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Firefighters at the Auld Hoose pub in Windygates, Leven on October 19 2023.
Firefighters at the Auld Hoose pub in Windygates, Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a pub in Fife.

Four fire engines are in attendance at the Auld Hoose pub in Windygates, Leven after being called out just after 3pm on Thursday.

The blaze took hold in the roof space of the building on Milton Road.



No casualties have been reported.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four fire engines are tackling the fire at a commercial pub that is attached to a flat on two floors.

“The fire was extinguished with the help of two hose reel jets and a height appliance.

“The fire was located in the roof space.

“Crew are still in attendance at the moment.”

Police were also called out to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of the fire around 3.25pm today and are in attendance.”

