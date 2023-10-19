Raith Rovers duo available after sickness bug as Ian Murray gives glowing assessment of youngster

Euan Murray and Ross Millen have recovered from a sickness bug that ruled them out of Raith Rovers’ latest victory.

Ian Murray also hopes to have Jamie Gullan available after the player took part in some of Thursday’s training and will be assessed on Friday.

Rovers were missing a number of players for last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy fifth-round win over Montrose.

That gave 18-year-old left-back Callum Hannah an opportunity as one of only two outfield substitutes – reminiscent of last season’s run in the competition.

He signed for Raith at the end of August after a spell in the East of Scotland League with Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

The boyhood Rovers fan made his debut for the club when he replaced Shaun Byrne in the second half.

Ian Murray ‘delighted’ for Raith Rovers youngster

“Whatever happens now, you can never take that away from him. He’s made his debut for the team he supports and he should be very proud,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“But there’s plenty more to come from Callum, I’m sure.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s done really well. I kept trying to get him on the pitch at some point but, like Aidan Connolly at times, it’s been really tight and it’s a position where you don’t want to upset the game and put him under a lot of pressure.

“I was speaking to him this week about it and how he enjoyed it and how proud he should be of himself.

“He was a young player who was released by Fife Elite [Football Academy], some players then take a step back.

“He’s shown great attitude going and playing for Kirkcaldy & Dysart. Playing games, I keep banging on about youngsters going and playing games, it’s the only way they learn.

“He’s come back and he’s now in a Championship squad.”

Raith’s training forced indoors

Hannah will again be in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Arbroath but Rovers will again be without Keith Watson and Jack Hamilton.

Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are also both still out but both are progressing well, according to the Raith boss.

Rovers’ training was forced indoors on Thursday due to the high winds of Storm Bebet.

“We didn’t realise how bad it was until we got to Kirkcaldy,” said Murray.

“It didn’t affect the training too much. We swithered about leaving it until tomorrow but I’d rather get the work done today and see how we look tomorrow in terms of the weather.

“To be honest, it didn’t really affect us. We managed to get what we wanted done.”