Raith Rovers duo available after sickness bug as Ian Murray gives glowing assessment of youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers duo available after sickness bug as Ian Murray gives glowing assessment of youngster

The Stark's Park club were without a number players for last weekend's SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray led Raith Rovers to second in the table so far. Image: SNS.

Euan Murray and Ross Millen have recovered from a sickness bug that ruled them out of Raith Rovers’ latest victory.

Ian Murray also hopes to have Jamie Gullan available after the player took part in some of Thursday’s training and will be assessed on Friday.

Rovers were missing a number of players for last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy fifth-round win over Montrose.

That gave 18-year-old left-back Callum Hannah an opportunity as one of only two outfield substitutes – reminiscent of last season’s run in the competition.

Callum Hannah signed for Raith Rovers in August on a two-year deal. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

He signed for Raith at the end of August after a spell in the East of Scotland League with Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

The boyhood Rovers fan made his debut for the club when he replaced Shaun Byrne in the second half.

Ian Murray ‘delighted’ for Raith Rovers youngster

“Whatever happens now, you can never take that away from him. He’s made his debut for the team he supports and he should be very proud,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“But there’s plenty more to come from Callum, I’m sure.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s done really well. I kept trying to get him on the pitch at some point but, like Aidan Connolly at times, it’s been really tight and it’s a position where you don’t want to upset the game and put him under a lot of pressure.

“I was speaking to him this week about it and how he enjoyed it and how proud he should be of himself.

“He was a young player who was released by Fife Elite [Football Academy], some players then take a step back.

“He’s shown great attitude going and playing for Kirkcaldy & Dysart. Playing games, I keep banging on about youngsters going and playing games, it’s the only way they learn.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“He’s come back and he’s now in a Championship squad.”

Raith’s training forced indoors

Hannah will again be in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Arbroath but Rovers will again be without Keith Watson and Jack Hamilton.

Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are also both still out but both are progressing well, according to the Raith boss.

Rovers’ training was forced indoors on Thursday due to the high winds of Storm Bebet.

“We didn’t realise how bad it was until we got to Kirkcaldy,” said Murray.

“It didn’t affect the training too much. We swithered about leaving it until tomorrow but I’d rather get the work done today and see how we look tomorrow in terms of the weather.

“To be honest, it didn’t really affect us. We managed to get what we wanted done.”

More from Football

Kyle Benedictus sports a bandage after the Dunfermline skipper was involved in a head knock vs Dundee United.
Kyle Benedictus on 'best thing' about Dunfermline's start to the season
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan 'scuppered' as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw
Kurt Herd after landing his role with Villarreal
Dundee coach lands dream job with La Liga side after incredible journey spanning Queensland…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
How Dundee avoid rustiness in Aberdeen clash after three weeks without a fixture
Theo Bair will have a point to prove against his old club, St Johnstone.
Theo Bair's Motherwell stats assessed as St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean discusses reunion with…
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a new deal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus on being 'a pain in the backside' and his coaching ambitions
Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is 'delighted' to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus signs new deal
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down…

Conversation