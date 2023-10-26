Police, firefighters and paramedics called to vehicle fire on A92 in Fife

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle fire on the A92 in Fife.

The road was closed northbound on Thursday morning between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly after a one-vehicle crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters dealt with the incident.

Three fire appliances were deployed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25am on Thursday, 26 October, 2023, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on the A92 eastbound between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

“Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found to be on fire.

“The lane of the roadway is closed and the male driver is being check over by paramedics.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at an incident on the A92.

“We mobilised at 6.34am and remain on the scene.

“Three appliances are in attendance at the moment.”

The road fully reopened at 8.05am.