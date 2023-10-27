East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears

Organisers have cancelled the event after having sleepless nights over the expected number of people.

By Claire Warrender
Elie fireworks are cancelled.
Elie fireworks are cancelled. Image Steve Brown / DCThomson

A Fife fireworks display has been scrapped after becoming too popular.

The Elie event, run by the Ship Inn, was due to attract thousands of people to the East Neuk next Saturday.

And organisers have been having sleepless nights over the size of the expected crowd.

They have now been called off amid fears the village will be unable to cope.

Ship Inn owner Rachel Bucknall said the fireworks had become a victim of their own success.

“It’s become so big that it is now impossible for a small pub to manage and insure,” she said.

“The amount of people in a small village causes dangers that are hard to predict.

“We’ve been having sleepless nights over it.”

Elie fireworks cancellation was a difficult decision

The Ship Inn fireworks have taken place annually for several years.

They were a huge draw, largely because of their picturesque setting, with food and drink available on the beach.

This year’s event was to include a barbeque, silent disco and live music.

However, Rachel said they were now attracting too many people.

Graham and Rachel Bucknall, owners of The Ship Inn, Elie.
Graham and Rachel Bucknall, owners of The Ship Inn, have cancelled Elie fireworks this year.

The Ship Inn is on a narrow road, prompting concerns over emergency access in the event of an accident.

“It’s just become too popular,” she said.

“We think we had about 3,000 people last year and it’s just too small a village for that.

“Because other events are cancelling, it brings more people here.

“It’s been a very difficult decision and it’s unfortunate but we feel we have no choice.”

Alternative Fife fireworks displays

Many locals took to Facebook to express their disappointment at the news.

However, most understood and agreed with the decision.

One person said: “That’s a shame, however completely understandable.”

With Elie fireworks cancelled, the nearest one takes place at the Anstruther East basin car park on November 5.

And there are also displays at Cupar on November 3, and Buckhaven on November 5.

Further details of fireworks and bonfires across Fife and Tayside can be found here.

Conversation