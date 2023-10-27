East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears

A Fife fireworks display has been scrapped after becoming too popular.

The Elie event, run by the Ship Inn, was due to attract thousands of people to the East Neuk next Saturday.

And organisers have been having sleepless nights over the size of the expected crowd.

They have now been called off amid fears the village will be unable to cope.

Ship Inn owner Rachel Bucknall said the fireworks had become a victim of their own success.

“It’s become so big that it is now impossible for a small pub to manage and insure,” she said.

“The amount of people in a small village causes dangers that are hard to predict.

“We’ve been having sleepless nights over it.”

Elie fireworks cancellation was a difficult decision

The Ship Inn fireworks have taken place annually for several years.

They were a huge draw, largely because of their picturesque setting, with food and drink available on the beach.

This year’s event was to include a barbeque, silent disco and live music.

However, Rachel said they were now attracting too many people.

The Ship Inn is on a narrow road, prompting concerns over emergency access in the event of an accident.

“It’s just become too popular,” she said.

“We think we had about 3,000 people last year and it’s just too small a village for that.

“Because other events are cancelling, it brings more people here.

“It’s been a very difficult decision and it’s unfortunate but we feel we have no choice.”

Alternative Fife fireworks displays

Many locals took to Facebook to express their disappointment at the news.

However, most understood and agreed with the decision.

One person said: “That’s a shame, however completely understandable.”

With Elie fireworks cancelled, the nearest one takes place at the Anstruther East basin car park on November 5.

And there are also displays at Cupar on November 3, and Buckhaven on November 5.

Further details of fireworks and bonfires across Fife and Tayside can be found here.