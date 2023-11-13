Man claims ‘you might as well look for a chocolate soldier’ as he tries to contact police in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man claims ‘you might as well look for a chocolate soldier’ as he tries to contact police in St Andrews

A video shows the member of the public's attempt to speak to an officer after finding doors to the police station locked.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews police station.
St Andrews police station.

It’s easier to find a chocolate soldier than gain access to St Andrews police station, a member of the public has claimed.

The north east Fife man says he is appalled by the lack of service he encountered at the Pipelands Road station last week.

And he has released a video of his third and final attempt to speak to a police officer as he stood at the front door.

The man was met with locked doors when he arrived just before noon on Tuesday – despite advertised opening hours of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

And his only choice was to use an intercom connected to the 101 non-emergency phone line, which went unanswered.

His footage reveals a long wait while listening to a recorded message which gives details of a website and email address.

However, the sound is of such poor quality, it is impossible to make out the details.

The man eventually gave up and is still waiting to speak to an officer several days on.

St Andrews police station service was ‘appalling’

Police Scotland said staff members were on annual leave when the man arrived.

However, he described his experience as “extremely unsatisfactory”.

He said: “The door was locked. I battered on the front door and the back door and there was no answer.

St Andrews police station on Pipeland Road.
St Andrews police station on Pipeland Road. Image: Google Street View.

“Not only was no-one there, but there was no answer on the intercom which was supposed to put me through to Edinburgh.

“And I couldn’t make out what the website or email address was.

“I, and many other people, have tried ringing 101 but you might as well look for a chocolate soldier.”

He added: “I know the staff work very hard.

“But if you can’t phone 101 and get an answer then that is appalling.”

A number of ways to contact Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Chris Dow, the local area commander, said St Andrews police station is an accessible public counter.

However, it isn’t always possible to maintain opening hours if staff members are on leave.

He added: “For out of hours or if the counter is closed due to staffing, there is an intercom available at the public counter entrance which will connect to our 101 service.

“The station is also staffed 24/7 by response officers, who will be available to speak to members of the public when not otherwise deployed.

“There are a number of other ways to contact Police Scotland, including the non-emergency number 101, calling 999 in an emergency or online via our website.”

