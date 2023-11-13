Man claims ‘you might as well look for a chocolate soldier’ as he tries to contact police in St Andrews

It’s easier to find a chocolate soldier than gain access to St Andrews police station, a member of the public has claimed.

The north east Fife man says he is appalled by the lack of service he encountered at the Pipelands Road station last week.

And he has released a video of his third and final attempt to speak to a police officer as he stood at the front door.

The man was met with locked doors when he arrived just before noon on Tuesday – despite advertised opening hours of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

And his only choice was to use an intercom connected to the 101 non-emergency phone line, which went unanswered.

His footage reveals a long wait while listening to a recorded message which gives details of a website and email address.

However, the sound is of such poor quality, it is impossible to make out the details.

The man eventually gave up and is still waiting to speak to an officer several days on.

St Andrews police station service was ‘appalling’

Police Scotland said staff members were on annual leave when the man arrived.

However, he described his experience as “extremely unsatisfactory”.

He said: “The door was locked. I battered on the front door and the back door and there was no answer.

“Not only was no-one there, but there was no answer on the intercom which was supposed to put me through to Edinburgh.

“And I couldn’t make out what the website or email address was.

“I, and many other people, have tried ringing 101 but you might as well look for a chocolate soldier.”

He added: “I know the staff work very hard.

“But if you can’t phone 101 and get an answer then that is appalling.”

A number of ways to contact Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Chris Dow, the local area commander, said St Andrews police station is an accessible public counter.

However, it isn’t always possible to maintain opening hours if staff members are on leave.

He added: “For out of hours or if the counter is closed due to staffing, there is an intercom available at the public counter entrance which will connect to our 101 service.

“The station is also staffed 24/7 by response officers, who will be available to speak to members of the public when not otherwise deployed.

“There are a number of other ways to contact Police Scotland, including the non-emergency number 101, calling 999 in an emergency or online via our website.”