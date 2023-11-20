St Andrews University cut-price bus travel extended as students and staff save £700,000

A St Andrews cut-price bus deal is being extended after saving university students and staff a massive £700,000 in its first year.

More than 2,000 people a month have taken advantage of the tie-up with Stagecoach, which offers 75% off journeys across the east of Scotland.

St Andrews University introduced the project a year ago as part of a host of measures to help staff and students through the cost-of-living crisis.

And it has proven so successful that a second bus operator is joining the scheme.

Moffat & Williamson will offer the same discount on local routes, which will help people in rural areas.

Meanwhile, a night bus to Dundee, that members of the public can use, has also been introduced

The university says as well as helping with transport costs, the initiative is reducing the number of cars entering St Andrews.

And this has cut the carbon footprint of those travelling for work or study by 614 tonnes.

Bus project helps cut costs for thousands

St Andrews University is one of north east Fife’s biggest employers.

And chief operating officer Derek Watson said the scheme’s uptake had exceeded all expectations.

It has now received national recognition and is a finalist in this year’s UK Bus Awards.

Mr Watson said: “The bus subsidy was just one in a series of measures launched by the university to support students and staff though the cost-of-living crisis.

“Since then, we’ve seen upwards of 2,000 people, mostly staff, using the bus discount every month.

“The feedback we’ve had is that it’s really helped cut costs in these challenging times.

“The university has made, and continues to deliver, significant investment in this scheme.

“And we know it’s really benefitting people, particularly those who live furthest from St Andrews.”

St Andrews bus deal is ‘phenomenal’

Stagecoach and Moffat & Willamson agreed to work together on the cut-price bus deal.

And discounts for both companies are available on the Stagecoach app.

Stagecoach commercial director Sarah Elliott described the first year’s results as phenomenal.

And she said they were “a shining example” of different sectors working together.

Meanwhile, Moffat & Williamson managing director George Devine said: “We are delighted to be involved in the scheme and extend the discount to staff and students living in more rural areas.

“We hope this will encourage them to use local bus services and leave their cars at home.”