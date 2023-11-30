‘My twin was found dead in a Fife harbour last Christmas – I can’t grieve until I get answers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My twin was found dead in a Fife harbour last Christmas – I can’t grieve until I get answers’

Mikey Knox believes people in Cellardyke can help end his family's "nightmare" after brother David's death.

By Neil Henderson
David Knox.
David Knox died at Christmas 2022. Image: Mikey Knox

The twin brother of a man found dead in a Fife harbour last Christmas says he cannot grieve until he gets answers about what happened to him.

David Knox’s body was discovered by a dog walker at Cellardyke Harbour early on Boxing Day 2022.

The 36-year-old’s death was initially deemed by police to be unexplained “but not believed to be suspicious”.

However, nearly a year on, police say it remains “unexplained”.

David’s twin, Mikey, is convinced his brother did not take his own life.

And he believes someone in the close-knit Cellardyke community knows how he died.

David Knox’s twin ‘numb’ over Cellardyke death

Mikey says toxicology reports taken after David’s death showed he had cocaine, Valium and prescription drugs in his system.

Having only spoken to police twice since the death, Mikey is now calling on Police Scotland to launch a fresh investigation.

He said: “We were told by police very early on that it was a likely suicide and when I heard that, I felt numb and couldn’t take it in.

“Because of the shock, you accept it, but the more I’ve looked into it since, I know that’s not true.

“I know my brother better than anyone and I know he would not have killed himself.”

David Knox's body was discovered in Clellardyke Harbour on Boxing Day 2022.
David had used drugs before he was found. Image: Mikey Knox

Mikey says he spoke to his brother several times on Christmas Day – the last time being at around 7pm.

He said: “David was looking forward to visiting us the next day and was excited about seeing my children, who he adored.

“David had his problems – he was a regular drug user – but he was doing well.

“There was nothing whatsoever in our last call to suggest that anything was untoward.”

Man ‘let himself into David’s flat’

Mikey says a man who was in David’s company that night could hold answers – but he has also since died.

He said: “That man let himself into my brother’s flat on Boxing Day, claiming to be feeding the cat.

“But this was before my brother’s death had been confirmed, so how did he know that my brother would not be around?”

Mikey is convinced that others in a flat with David that night also know what happened.

He said: “We’ve been told that David left that flat in without his keys, phone or coat.

“But the weather was terrible that night, and what person would go anywhere just in a t-shirt and without their phone?

David in happier times. Image: Mikey Knox
Mikey Knox, right, with his twin brother, David when they were babies.
David and Mikey as babies. Image: Mikey Knox

“Anyone who knows my brother will tell you he never went anywhere without his coat on.

“Someone out there knows what really happened to my brother and we desperately need them to tell us.

“My family can’t begin to grieve for David or get the closure desperately needed until we establish how he died.

“I owe it to my brother to find out what really happened and to end this ongoing nightmare.”

Cellardyke Harbour where David Knox's body was found.
Cellardyke Harbour, where David’s body was found. Image: DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers remain in contact with the family in this case.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

