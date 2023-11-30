‘My twin was found dead in a Fife harbour last Christmas – I can’t grieve until I get answers’

The twin brother of a man found dead in a Fife harbour last Christmas says he cannot grieve until he gets answers about what happened to him.

David Knox’s body was discovered by a dog walker at Cellardyke Harbour early on Boxing Day 2022.

The 36-year-old’s death was initially deemed by police to be unexplained “but not believed to be suspicious”.

However, nearly a year on, police say it remains “unexplained”.

David’s twin, Mikey, is convinced his brother did not take his own life.

And he believes someone in the close-knit Cellardyke community knows how he died.

David Knox’s twin ‘numb’ over Cellardyke death

Mikey says toxicology reports taken after David’s death showed he had cocaine, Valium and prescription drugs in his system.

Having only spoken to police twice since the death, Mikey is now calling on Police Scotland to launch a fresh investigation.

He said: “We were told by police very early on that it was a likely suicide and when I heard that, I felt numb and couldn’t take it in.

“Because of the shock, you accept it, but the more I’ve looked into it since, I know that’s not true.

“I know my brother better than anyone and I know he would not have killed himself.”

Mikey says he spoke to his brother several times on Christmas Day – the last time being at around 7pm.

He said: “David was looking forward to visiting us the next day and was excited about seeing my children, who he adored.

“David had his problems – he was a regular drug user – but he was doing well.

“There was nothing whatsoever in our last call to suggest that anything was untoward.”

Man ‘let himself into David’s flat’

Mikey says a man who was in David’s company that night could hold answers – but he has also since died.

He said: “That man let himself into my brother’s flat on Boxing Day, claiming to be feeding the cat.

“But this was before my brother’s death had been confirmed, so how did he know that my brother would not be around?”

Mikey is convinced that others in a flat with David that night also know what happened.

He said: “We’ve been told that David left that flat in without his keys, phone or coat.

“But the weather was terrible that night, and what person would go anywhere just in a t-shirt and without their phone?

“Anyone who knows my brother will tell you he never went anywhere without his coat on.

“Someone out there knows what really happened to my brother and we desperately need them to tell us.

“My family can’t begin to grieve for David or get the closure desperately needed until we establish how he died.

“I owe it to my brother to find out what really happened and to end this ongoing nightmare.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers remain in contact with the family in this case.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”