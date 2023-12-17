Fife Firefighters battle blaze at Fife substation after ‘multiple calls’ from public It is understood that locals are suffering intermittent power cuts. By Stephen Eighteen December 17 2023, 11.19am Share Firefighters battle blaze at Fife substation after ‘multiple calls’ from public Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4843305/glenrothes-electrical-substation-warout-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment A fire appliance at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes on Sunday. Image: Amy Hall/DC Thomson Firefighters are battling a blaze at an electrical substation in Fife after receiving “multiple calls” from worried members of the public. Two fire appliances are in attendance at the substation adjacent to Warout Playing Fields in Glenrothes. The first call was made at 9.59am on Sunday. Officers are still on the scene, trying to tame the fire. There is a fire at the electrical substation. Image: Amy Hall/DC Thomson A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances are in attendance at a fire at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes. “An electrical substation is currently on fire. “We received the first call at 9.59pm and have received multiple calls.” It is understood that locals are suffering intermittent power cuts. MORE FOLLOWS
