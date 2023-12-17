Firefighters battle blaze at Fife substation after ‘multiple calls’ from public

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an electrical substation in Fife after receiving “multiple calls” from worried members of the public.

Two fire appliances are in attendance at the substation adjacent to Warout Playing Fields in Glenrothes.

The first call was made at 9.59am on Sunday.

Officers are still on the scene, trying to tame the fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances are in attendance at a fire at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes.

“An electrical substation is currently on fire.

“We received the first call at 9.59pm and have received multiple calls.”

It is understood that locals are suffering intermittent power cuts.

