Firefighters battle blaze at Fife substation after ‘multiple calls’ from public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters battle blaze at Fife substation after ‘multiple calls’ from public

It is understood that locals are suffering intermittent power cuts.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A fire appliance at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes on Sunday, December 17 2023
A fire appliance at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes on Sunday. Image: Amy Hall/DC Thomson

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an electrical substation in Fife after receiving “multiple calls” from worried members of the public.

Two fire appliances are in attendance at the substation adjacent to Warout Playing Fields in Glenrothes.

The first call was made at 9.59am on Sunday.

Officers are still on the scene, trying to tame the fire.

The electrical substation at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes.
There is a fire at the electrical substation. Image: Amy Hall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances are in attendance at a fire at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes.

“An electrical substation is currently on fire.

“We received the first call at 9.59pm and have received multiple calls.”

It is understood that locals are suffering intermittent power cuts.

MORE FOLLOWS

More from Fife

Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.
Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly
Balbirnie House in Glenrothes introduce new parking rules
Fife hotel boss starts charging motorists after 'decades of inconsiderate parking'
7
Kino Leven cinema announces it will close
Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Midwife at Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital suspended to 'protect the public'
Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours.
Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients
The Former United Free Church in Dysart.
Dysart church steeple to be removed due to 'immediate risk to public'
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews
Plans for St Andrews student accommodation with 700 beds approved
The man and woman pictured may be able to assist the police's investigation into an alleged assault on a Fife to Edinburgh train at around 7pm on Saturday, September 9 2023.
CCTV images released after alleged assault on Fife train
Reindeerinc greets children at the Scottish Deer Centre.
Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch

Conversation