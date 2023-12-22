Energy bosses suppressed hydrogen explosion risk report ahead of Fife trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Energy bosses suppressed hydrogen explosion risk report ahead of Fife trial

SGN carried out tests but did not share the full report in case it was "misinterpreted".

By Claire Warrender
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.

Energy bosses deliberately suppressed a report revealing hydrogen had a higher explosion risk than natural gas ahead of a world-first trial in Fife.

Almost 300 people in Buckhaven and Methil have signed up to SGN’s four-year pilot to heat their homes using hydrogen.

They were promised free hydrogen-ready boilers and cooking appliances, as well as £1,000 to compensate for any disruption.

However, they were not told the results of independent tests commissioned by the gas company in 2018.

The tests found that without additional safeguards, a build-up of hydrogen could result in more damage and injury if ignited by a light switch.

A video of the experiments was finally released on Wednesday.

It shows the damage caused during a controlled explosion of high levels of hydrogen was worse than with methane, the standard household gas.

And experts say the potential for serious injury was also greater.

SGN ruled additional safety controls would need to be put in place before hydrogen could be used for heating and cooking in homes.

They insist the measures ensure it is as safe as using natural gas, and add: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do.”

Fife Council states it has confidence in SGN to deliver the Levenmouth trial.

Company did not share full report

SGN released some details of the tests a year ago following a freedom of information request.

However, it did not share the full report in case the conclusions were “taken out of context and misinterpreted”.

But the Information Commissioner ruled this week the company must publish the 2018 testing report in full.

The Fife hydrogen project will involve homes in Buckhaven
The hydrogen demonstration network will be based at Methil’s energy park.

It includes the finding that hydrogen would take less time to build up during a leak.

And ignition could result in significant damage to brickwork and probable severe injury to householders.

The company said the build-up of hydrogen tested was 64kw – far greater than would be used within the home.

None of the homes in the trial will have supplies above 40kw.

It also found the damage caused by igniting lower levels of the gas was similar to that caused by methane.

Nevertheless, it was recommended valves be fitted to meters in any house where hydrogen is used to ensure the gas automatically switches off if the flow rate is too high.

Other recommendations include regular safety checks and strategically-placed hydrogen detectors.

‘Why are they trying to hide it?’

Buckhaven Labour councillor Tom Adams described SGN’s actions as “damning”.

“They’ve tried to suppress this information. Why are they trying to hide it?” he said.

“People must be given everything they need to make an informed decision.

“And suppressing it just makes it look bad.”

Councillor Tom Adams.

The £32 million Buckhaven project, known as H100, is finally due to get under way next year and new hydrogen pipes are already being laid to deliver the gas to participating homes.

Those taking part will not save any money as household bills will remain the same.

The project will provide data to the UK Government to inform decisions on the future of the fuel.

SGN believes green hydrogen is more environmentally-friendly than natural gas and it could be available across the country within 12 years.

SGN ‘committed to being open and transparent’

In response, SGN said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do.

“That’s why we carried out these tests and shared the results with industry.

“The key findings were made public in 2021 as part of the Government-commissioned Hy4Heat programme to explore the evidence case for the use of hydrogen in homes.

“We decided not to share some of the material because of concerns this would be used out of context and could have been misinterpreted.

We have confidence in SGN as the provider to deliver the H100 Fife trial.”

Carol Connolly, Fife Council.

“H100 Fife has the backing of the energy regulator Ofgem, the UK and Scottish Governments and crucially hundreds of residents who are supporting this world-first green hydrogen project.

“SGN is committed to being open, transparent and engaging with the community to clearly explain all aspects of the project.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council says it is working with SGN to ensure Levenmouth residents and businesses are accurately informed.

Director of place Carol Connolly said: “We have confidence in SGN as the provider to deliver the H100 Fife trial.

“H100 Fife offers an opportunity for local people to adopt clean, green hydrogen technology by opting into the project.”

Conversation