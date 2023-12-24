Glenrothes attack treated as attempted murder

An attack in Glenrothes that left a man with serious injuries is being treated as attempted murder, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a disturbance on South Street shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident with “serious” injuries.

Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate in Glenrothes on Saturday morning in connection with the investigation.

In an update on Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed it was being treated as an attempted murder investigation.

Officers are working to identify two men in connection with the incident.

Glenrothes attempted murder: Description of two men issued by police

The first is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a light jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and may have had a tammy hat on.

He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second was also around 5ft 10in tall, in his 20s and of slim build.

He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a dark, possibly blue, jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage

Detective Sergeant Steph Drummond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3449 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”