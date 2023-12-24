Glenrothes attack treated as attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes attack treated as attempted murder

Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident.

By Bryan Copland
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

An attack in Glenrothes that left a man with serious injuries is being treated as attempted murder, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a disturbance on South Street shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident with “serious” injuries.

Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate in Glenrothes on Saturday morning in connection with the investigation.

In an update on Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed it was being treated as an attempted murder investigation.

Officers are working to identify two men in connection with the incident.

Glenrothes attempted murder: Description of two men issued by police

The first is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a light jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and may have had a tammy hat on.

He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second was also around 5ft 10in tall, in his 20s and of slim build.

He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a dark, possibly blue, jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage

Detective Sergeant Steph Drummond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3449 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

