Fines for fly-tipping in Fife more than double to £500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fines for fly-tipping in Fife more than double to £500

The punishment for illegal dumping in Fife has risen from £200.

By Ellidh Aitken
Illegal dumping at 'one of Scotland's worst dumping grounds' near Ballingry.
Illegal dumping at 'one of Scotland's worst dumping grounds' near Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fly-tipping fines in Fife have more than doubled.

Previously, anyone caught dumping waste illegally could be fined £200, but new rules that begin on New Year’s Day see that penalty increase to £500.

It comes after fresh powers were brought in under the Scottish Government’s national litter and fly-tipping strategy.

The strategy also includes the proposed introduction of littering fines for car owners and an advice hub with information on organisations tackling litter.

Fly-tipping ‘blight’ in Fife as council raises penalty charge

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s spokesperson for environment, said: “There are no excuses for littering and fly-tipping, which are a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, with the cost of cleaning up often borne by individuals and the public sector.

“Every year, millions of items are dropped as litter and tonnes of material is flytipped in Scotland, with at least £60 million of public money spent annually to clean it up – money that could be better spent on other services.

“We have to recognise that everything we use and throw away is a resource which has a value, a value that we should preserve, capture, and use again wherever possible.”

An illegal fly-tipping 'hotspot' at Westfield Energy Park near Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
An illegal fly-tipping ‘hotspot’ at Westfield Energy Park near Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife’s most notorious fly-tipping hotspot was previously highlighted in a BBC documentary focusing on criminal gangs and their links to the illegal dumping of waste.

The BBC’s Disclosure programme visited the site at Westfield Energy Park near Ballingry

More information about how to report illegal dumping in Fife can be found on the council’s dedicated website.

More from Fife

Emergency services in Dysart
Man taken to hospital after police descend on Dysart 'disturbance'
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Police incident Leslie
'Number of weapons' found at Leslie property after armed police called to reports of…
Dunfermline house fire
Emergency services tackle house fire in Dunfermline
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal receives an OBE in the new year's honours
Three St Andrews University academics given royal recognition in New Year Honours
A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
7 St Andrews planning stooshies that got locals talking in 2023
Sue Walker
Fife brownie leader Sue's MBE for lifelong commitment to Girl Guides
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Andrew Arbuckle's books raised more than ?100,000 for farming charity RSABI.
Andrew Arbuckle: Former Courier farming editor and ex-Fife MSP becomes MBE
Porpoise washes up on Kirkcaldy beach in Fife
Dead mammal believed to be porpoise washes up on Fife beach