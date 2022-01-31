Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife fly-tipping: Criminal gangs investigated over links to large scale dumping in Lochgelly and beyond

By Alasdair Clark
January 31 2022, 8.00pm Updated: February 1 2022, 9.43am
BBC presenter Sam Poling
BBC presenter Sam Poling at one of the largest fly-tipping sites in Scotland, at Lochgelly.

Fife’s most notorious fly-tipping hotspot has been highlighted in a BBC documentary focusing on criminal gangs and their links to the illegal dumping of waste.

The BBC’s Disclosure programme has examined the issue as part of a new investigation.

The fly-tipping site in Lochgelly, dubbed one of Scotland’s worst dumping grounds, featured in the documentary – which aired on Monday evening.

Dirty Business delved into criminal waste activities – ranging from ‘man with a van’ fly-tipping to large-scale illegal activities with links to serious organised crime.

The Westfield site in Lochgelly
The Westfield site in Lochgelly has long been blighted by illegal dumping. Image: BBC Disclosure.

BBC presenter Sam Poling shadowed Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) staff on complex investigations for the show.

It included a visit to an unidentified location where a criminal gang has buried large amounts of waste underground, releasing harmful gases and liquids as it degrades.

Lochgelly featured at the start of the film as it looked at large-scale fly-tipping and the involvement of organised criminals.

Fife councillor calls for waste tracking

The programme spoke to Fife councillor Ross Vettraino, who called for more ambitious measures to be taken to combat “environmental vandalism” – including trackers being placed in waste.

Sam also accompanied Sepa staff on a site visit to a legitimate waste operator to see how businesses should be operating to stay within the law, and discovered how criminals undercutting these types of businesses can impact on the industry.

Sepa estimates that 15% of organised crime groups in Scotland now have interests in environmental businesses.

These range from skip hire companies and waste hauliers to construction and demolition firms.

The Courier has reported on several incidents at the site in recent months.

The agency is currently investigating 234 cases of waste crime. Of those, 31 are of the highest concern due to links with serious and organised crime or the potential for severe environmental damage.

This includes the site in Lochgelly, which has seen repeated fly-tipping incidents, including as recently as December.

Kath McDowall, one of the senior investigators for Sepa looking into the organised groups, said: “When people typically think of waste crime they think of small-scale fly-tipping and they don’t quite realise it’s happening on this scale.

Criminal gangs linked to fly-tipping in Scotland

“We’re up against criminals doing drug running and other organised crime for decades, so the resources we’ve got to deal with this are pretty finite.”

She told the BBC that serious and organised criminal networks have “taken lessons they’ve learned from doing other types of criminality and are now applying it to waste”.

Disclosure was also told that the criminal gangs are using a network of brokers to identify parcels of land where they can bury industrial quantities of waste.

One councillor wants trackers added to waste.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown MSP, chair of the serious and organised crime taskforce – which five months ago made waste crime its top priority – says he is aware of “a great deal of activity” in terms of waste coming across the border.

He added: “The way that the environmental protection agency, our rural local authorities, and the police authorities, are working, are starting to make an impact on this serious problem.”

VIDEO: Mountains of rubbish pile high during lockdown at Fife’s biggest illegal dumping ground

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]