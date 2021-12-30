Sadness as yet more waste discarded near Fife’s biggest illegal dumping ground

An error occurred. Please try again.

The latest fly tipping at one of Fife’s most notorious spots for illegal dumping has been condemned as “environmental vandalism at its very worst” by a senior councillor.

Large amounts of wooden fencing as well as waste from builders was dumped at the roadside on the B9097 Westfield Road near Ballingry on Tuesday evening.

The latest incident is just yards from the former Westfield gas plant, already regarded as the region’s worst-affected spot.

A spate of fly tipping in recent weeks has left the wider area completely covered in rubbish.

Piles of discarded fridges, builders’ waste, household items and domestic rubbish lies piled high at the side of the road leading to the former plant site now renamed Fife Environmental Energy Park.

Fife Fly tipping hot spot

The sheer extent and scale of the problem brought widespread condemnation from locals when it was first highlighted by The Courier in 2020.

And a criminal investigation was also launched by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) after it was revealed toxic chemicals had been discarded on the site.

Concerns are now growing those responsible for the illegal dumping are moving to other nearby sites to offload waste.

‘Environmental vandalism’

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the council’s environment, protective services and community safety committee, said the latest incident was “hugely disappointing”.

“The problem at Westfield is an example of environmental vandalism at its very worst,” he said.

“Fife Council, the police, SEPA and the agents for the owners of the Westfield site have already had one meeting and have another scheduled for early in the new year to tackle the ongoing scourge of fly tipping in the area.

“While there have been gates erected on the road approaching the site, which is a positive move forward, fly tipping is still proving to be a serious issue.

Serious issue

“We, along with all the other parties are doing all we can to address the problem and to catch those responsible.

Tricia Spacey, safer communities manager at Fife Council, echoed Mr Vettraino’s comments adding that the latest fly tipping was “disheartening for everyone”.

She added: “This latest incident was reported to us on Tuesday and it is all too common an example and one we all need to work together to combat.

“This is a large dump of what appears to be fencing and roofing materials.

“Our guess is it has probably been dumped by a ‘business’ along the Westfield Road sometime overnight.

“If anyone has any idea where this has come from please let us know.

“In the meantime we are urging the public to help us spread the word of the importance of vetting businesses and asking how they are going to dispose of any waste.”