Emergency services tackle car fire in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a car fire in Kirkcaldy.

The fire, on Massereene Road, was reported to The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station remains at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are in attendance at a car fire in Kirkcaldy.

“The call came in at 8.27pm.

“There is one appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station on the scene.”