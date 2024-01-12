Fife Woman, 52, dies after Cowdenbeath crash Old Perth Road was closed following the incident. By Ellidh Aitken January 12 2024, 1.53pm Share Woman, 52, dies after Cowdenbeath crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4864520/woman-52-dies-cowdenbeath-crash/ Copy Link Multiple emergency services attended the crash in Cowdenbeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A woman has died after a crash in Cowdenbeath. The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road on Thursday. Police say inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath. “Emergency services attended, and a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”