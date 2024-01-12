Woman, 52, dies after Cowdenbeath crash

A woman has died after a crash in Cowdenbeath.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road on Thursday.

Police say inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended, and a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”