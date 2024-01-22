Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel’s renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel’s renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot

Documents and photos found in the Victorian building date back several decades.

By Claire Warrender
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind.
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind. Image: Supplied by the Old Manor Hotel.

A Fife hotel has uncovered 160 years of history during a renovation project – including photos depicting Leven as a holiday hotspot.

Owners of the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links found an album of documents and clippings dating back to Victorian times.

The Old Manor Hotel., Lundin Links
The Old Manor Hotel.

And among them are postcards showing Leven in the 1960s and 70s, when people travelled there from across Scotland each summer.

Old Manor Hotel operations manager Steven Carleschi described them as “a fascinating glimpse of the past for anyone of a certain age”.

He added: “We have a real variety, a mix of sepia, black and white and colour.

“We’ve scanned them all to preserve them for our guests to look at if they wish.”

Postcard of once-popular Leven hotel in its heyday

Built in 1864, the huge mansion overlooking Lundin Links golf course was known as Aithernie House.

It became the Beach Hotel in the 1960s and had a sister hotel, Leven Beach Hotel, in the neighbouring town.

And one of the postcards shows the Leven hotel during its most popular era.

The Leven Beach Hotel with Festival Gardens. Image: Supplied by Old Manor Hotel.
The Leven Beach Hotel with Festival Gardens are shown on one of the Old Manor Hotel postcards. Image: Supplied by Old Manor Hotel.

It was damaged by fire in 1989 and later demolished, with a care home built in its place.

However, the Festival Gardens seen in the picture remain.

Steven added: “We also have some cards showing the beach, the caravan site, the children’s paddling pool and the famous Leven Shell House, which was a big attraction in its day.”

Leven beach paddling pool and the shell house. Image: Supplied by Old Manor Hotel.
Leven beach paddling pool and the shell house. Image: Supplied by Old Manor Hotel.

The Shell House, also known as the Buckie House, stood on the Promenade and some shells are still visible on a perimeter wall.

Putting green, the glen and Scoonie Burn included in old postcards

Other postcards depict the beach pavilion, the putting green, Letham Glen and Scoonie Burn.

One of them includes the headline “Happy Days at Leven”.

One of Steven’s favourites is black and white and shows golfers in plus fours at a championship.

Golfers during a competition. Image: Old Manor Hotel.
Top: Families on Leven beach. Below: Golfers during a competition depicted on one of the Old Manor Hotel postcards. Image: Old Manor Hotel.

“It looks pretty early due to the clothing they are wearing,” he said.

“It would be hard to know in what year the photograph was taken.

Lundin Links and Leven were very sought after destinations and still have a lot to offer today’s holidaymakers.

“The cards depicting the old caravan site show just how much this sector has modernised to offer much more sophisticated holiday parks.”

History of the Old Manor Hotel

The Old Manor was sold to the Wallace family, owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, in 2021.

They also operate the Leven Beach Caravan Park.

Last month, they announced they were renaming the lounge “1864” after the year the building was constructed.

Historical documents reveal it was designed by Glasgow architect Campbell Douglass as a home for two spinster sisters called the Misses Rigg.

More from Fife

The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout
Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Bill Porteous and Lynne Steen with the Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool - but it needs a…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Mabon told the trainees if they were based at Tulliallan, they would get their throats cut.
Fife pub punter made police cadet 'throat cut' threats
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Monday disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads…
Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under 'tornado watch'
A fire-hit block of flats in Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, on February 21 2024.
12 people and four pets evacuated from Kirkcaldy flats as video shows moment fire…

Conversation