Son of ex-Dundee United hero leaves Forfar as Dundee kid Euan Mutale returns to Dens

The duo's loan agreements at Station Park have come to an end.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Euan Mutale (left) and Cameron Ferguson (right) have returned to their clubs. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
Dundee's Euan Mutale (left) and Cameron Ferguson (right) have returned to their clubs. Images: SNS/Shutterstock

Dundee’s Euan Mutale and Newcastle United’s Cameron Ferguson have returned to their parent clubs from Forfar.

The attacking pair joined up at Station Park on short-term loan deals earlier this season.

Both have now departed at the conclusion of those agreements.

Dundee’s Mutale made 13 appearances for the Loons, bossed by ex-Dundee United star and manager Ray McKinnon.

Ferguson, the son of former Tangerines striker and Everton legend Duncan Ferguson, returns to St James’ Park having made 12 appearances and scored one goal, against Huntly in the Scottish Cup.

Mutale suffered an injury blow after just two appearances for the Station Park side and was initially described as a likely absentee for “the foreseeable future”.

However, he returned to fitness – and the Forfar side – quickly and was regularly involved from October until the conclusion of his loan agreement.

