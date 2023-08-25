Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale set for home debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale set for home debut

Mutale has joined Forfar on loan to bolster their attack with Josh Skelly injured.

By Ewan Smith
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Euan Mutale has joined Forfar Athletic on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.

Ray McKinnon wants to add further firepower to his Forfar attack following the capture of Dundee star Euan Mutale on loan.

Mutale, 19, is set to make his bow in front of the Forfar fans as Bonnyrigg Rose visit on Saturday.

But with Josh Skelly still out injured, McKinnon is hoping to delve into the transfer market again for another hitman.

“It’s great to have Euan here but we were always in the market for a couple of new strikers,” said McKinnon.

“Josh settled in well to our team in the early part of the season but is out injured and we need more options.

“Euan will certainly offer that.

“He’s young, a good athlete and has the ability to stretch teams and, hopefully, score goals.

“He went out on loan to Albion Rovers last year so we were already aware of his ability.

“He should mix right into our squad. He’s a similar age to a lot of our group and he’s local so he fits the type I’ve been adding.”

Ray McKinnon eyes first Forfar league win as Euan Mutale prepares for home debut

Meanwhile, McKinnon is confident his side will soon get their first win of the League Two season.

Loons drew their opening two games with Stenhousemuir and Elgin City 0-0 before losing 3-1 to Dumbarton last week.

Ray McKinnon believes Euan Mutale can help Forfar get back to winning ways. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

That came on the back of an impressive Viaplay Cup campaign that saw Forfar beat Arbroath, Montrose and Cowdenbeath.

But McKinnon said: “I don’t think the results give a true reflection of how we’ve played in those games.

“We had chances to win the first two games and really should have won against Dumbarton.

“We took the lead against them and could have been 3-0 up before they scored.

“I’d fully expect Dumbarton to be up there at the end of the season. The way we played shows we can compete with them.

“Bonnyrigg have improved from last season and they will be a tough test but I’m confident we’ll soon be winning games.”

Conversation