Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale set for home debut

Ray McKinnon wants to add further firepower to his Forfar attack following the capture of Dundee star Euan Mutale on loan.

Mutale, 19, is set to make his bow in front of the Forfar fans as Bonnyrigg Rose visit on Saturday.

But with Josh Skelly still out injured, McKinnon is hoping to delve into the transfer market again for another hitman.

“It’s great to have Euan here but we were always in the market for a couple of new strikers,” said McKinnon.

“Josh settled in well to our team in the early part of the season but is out injured and we need more options.

“Euan will certainly offer that.

“He’s young, a good athlete and has the ability to stretch teams and, hopefully, score goals.

“He went out on loan to Albion Rovers last year so we were already aware of his ability.

“He should mix right into our squad. He’s a similar age to a lot of our group and he’s local so he fits the type I’ve been adding.”

Ray McKinnon eyes first Forfar league win as Euan Mutale prepares for home debut

Meanwhile, McKinnon is confident his side will soon get their first win of the League Two season.

Loons drew their opening two games with Stenhousemuir and Elgin City 0-0 before losing 3-1 to Dumbarton last week.

That came on the back of an impressive Viaplay Cup campaign that saw Forfar beat Arbroath, Montrose and Cowdenbeath.

But McKinnon said: “I don’t think the results give a true reflection of how we’ve played in those games.

“We had chances to win the first two games and really should have won against Dumbarton.

“We took the lead against them and could have been 3-0 up before they scored.

“I’d fully expect Dumbarton to be up there at the end of the season. The way we played shows we can compete with them.

“Bonnyrigg have improved from last season and they will be a tough test but I’m confident we’ll soon be winning games.”