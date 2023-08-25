Yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Fife

Thunderstorms could hit parts of Fife in the coming hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The forecaster says the stormy weather may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in the region.

The warning covers the coastline between Rosyth and the East Neuk, including Kirkcaldy and Burntisland, along with some inland areas like Glenrothes.

Disruption to Fife transport possible during thunderstorms

The Met Office yellow warning says there is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail – leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train journeys are also possible, as is some-short term loss of power and other services.

Edinburgh and surrounding areas will also be impacted.

Temperatures in the region are expected to hit highs of about 16°C on Friday and 18°C on Saturday.