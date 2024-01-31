15,000 Fife fly-tipping reports in last four years – and no court action against those responsible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15,000 Fife fly-tipping reports in last four years – and no court action against those responsible

Fife Council received 14,821 reports of illegal dumping in four years.

By Claire Warrender
Westfield Energy Park was one of Fife's fly-tipping hotspots in 2020
Westfield Energy Park was one of Fife's fly-tipping hotspots in 2020. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

None of Fife’s 15,000 fly-tipping reports over the last four years resulted in court action against those responsible.

And just 2% of offenders received a fine.

New figures show Fife Council received 14,821 complaints about illegal dumping between 2019 and 2023.

However, no-one was reported to the procurator fiscal and just 284 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Now North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has called for more to be done to tackle “increasingly brazen” offenders who blight the countryside.

And she also wants to see more help for those left to foot the bill to clear rubbish dumped on their land.

The Liberal Democrat MP says anyone caught illegally tipping should be forced to pay towards the clean-up.

‘Offenders should contribute to clean-up costs’

The Scottish Government doubled the fine payable for fly-tipping to £500 on January 1 in a bid to change behaviour.

And Fife Council’s decision to scrap bulky uplift charges has resulted in a 30% fall in incidents.

However Ms Chamberlain says areas of the kingdom are still blighted.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured a meeting re Newburgh railway station
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“Fly-tippers are increasingly brazen,” she said. “It’s unpleasant for all, yet only a tiny fraction of cases have ever resulted in a fine or court trip.

“Alongside a robust fixed penalty system, I want to see the introduction of a new restitution order.”

She said this would enable courts to demand contributions from offenders to clean-up their mess.

What is Fife Council doing to tackle fly-tipping?

Fife Council says all reports of fly-tipping are investigated.

However, communities services manager Dawn Jamieson said evidence is needed before action can be taken against offenders.

Fly-tipping is a problem across Fife.
Fly-tipping is a problem across Fife. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

And because there are hardly ever any witnesses, evidence is rarely available.

Ms Jamieson added: “Referring a case to the procurator fiscal would be a last resort where other options have been considered not appropriate or as an escalation for repeat offenders.”

The council is taking action to deter offenders, including increased patrols in known hot-spot areas.

It has also invested in CCTV and social media campaigns and supports volunteer litter-pickers.

How to prevent fly-tipping in Fife

The council urged people to use recycling centres to dispose of waste responsibly.

And householders should also check anyone they pay to take rubbish away is properly registered.

Ms Jamieson said “We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form at www.fife.gov.uk/flytipping.

