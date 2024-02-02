St Andrews University’s Eden Campus to become pioneering hydrogen research base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University’s Eden Campus to become pioneering hydrogen research base

Researchers at the Guardbridge site will look at how hydrogen can help combat the climate crisis.

By Claire Warrender
The St Andrews University Eden Campus.
The St Andrews University Eden Campus. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

St Andrews University has been awarded £2 million to develop green hydrogen technologies at its Guardbridge site.

The former Curtis Fine Papers base has been transformed into an innovation centre and is now known as the university’s Eden Campus.

The St Andrews University Eden Project at Guardbridge
The St Andrews University Eden Campus site.  Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media

And plans to create a green hydrogen accelerator there have now been unveiled.

It will provide a dedicated space for world-leading research into producing hydrogen from water and its use in energy storage and chemicals production.

The university has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for the facility.

If approved, it will consist of an innovation hall, laboratory space and a fenced compound housing a large-scale electrolyser.

And the 1,300 square feet facility will form part of a wider £13m project.

Looking for ways to combat climate crisis

It is hailed as the next major step in the university’s vision for it Guardbridge campus.

The aim is to create a “living lab for innovation” and create next generation low carbon technologies.

And the £2m grant from the Wolfson Foundation is seen as a seal of approval for the quality of the pioneering research ongoing at St Andrews.

The Eden Campus is home to pioneering research.
The Eden Campus is home to pioneering research. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

The foundation is a charity which promotes excellence in education, science and medicine.

St Andrews University Quaestor and Factor Derek Watson said: “Now, more than ever, the world is looking for ways in which to combat the climate crisis.

“And our researchers at St Andrews are showing how hydrogen can be part of the solution to that challenge.”

St Andrews University doing ‘ground-breaking’ research

Dr Paul Wedd, whose work, known as Power X, said the green hydrogen accelerator will enable ground-breaking research.

It will use only water waste streams and components of air to produce energy, fuels and chemicals.

More than £100m has already been spent on transforming the Guardbridge papermill site.

It houses It houses a biomass plant, battery testing and development centre, gym and modern offices.

The biomass plant was the university’s first project there in 2016.

It provides heat and hot water to 43 buildings in St Andrews and over 2,500 student rooms.

