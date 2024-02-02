Fly-tipping fears as Stirling Council announces booking-only rule at all recycling sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fly-tipping fears as Stirling Council announces booking-only rule at all recycling sites

Residents will have to book online to use any of the area's tips.

By Stephen Eighteen
Lower Polmaise recycling centre near Fallin, Stirling.
Residents will have to book ahead to use the Lower Polmaise recycling centre near Fallin. Image: Google Street View

Residents fear there could be a rise in fly-tipping after Stirling Council announced a booking-only rule at all its recycling sites.

The council says that users of the tips in Callander and Lower Polmaise near Fallin will be required to book online.

The new electronic booking system will bring the two sites in line with Stirling’s other tip, in Balfron, where it has been in operation since June 2020.

Stirling Council recycling decision labelled ‘ridiculous’

There was an angry reaction to the announcement on the council’s Facebook page.

Ross Nicholl labelled it “ridiculous”.

He added: “Using the Balfron skip and having to plan and book this in advance as well as being limited to frequency of use is anything but convenient.

“I’ve written to the council about this as well as many local MSPs with no success.

“This will lead to fly-tipping and consequently council clean-ups with costs attached.

“Why do we want to limit people recycling?

“Our bin collections are already reduced and now widening this skip access across Stirling is a further bad idea.”

Booking-only system is ‘really disappointing’

Kay Almeida argued the changes would “inconvenience Stirling Council taxpayers more.”

She added: “Lots of us already use the tip regularly due to the ridiculous length of time between rubbish collections.

“Now this means we can no longer wake up on a Saturday morning and have a wee notion to have a clear out as we won’t be able to get a slot at the tip (something that regularly happens in Falkirk Council area).

“So now if we want to be spontaneous we have to plan it weeks in advance. This will only encourage fly-tipping.

“Really disappointing. Was this even consulted on?

“Given that we pay council tax for all these ‘services’, do you not think you should be asking for views/opinions?”

Council says new rule will improve efficieny

The decision was made at a meeting of the council’s environment, transport and net zero committee on Thursday, February 1.

A Stirling Council statement said the new rule would “improve efficiency, customer service and provide better control of the sites.”

It will take effect from May 1.

