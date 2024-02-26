71-year-old Fife woman’s home flooded with 900 litres of water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
71-year-old Fife woman’s home flooded with 900 litres of water

Margaret, from Buckaven, has been living in a hotel for six weeks as officials investigate the cause.

By Claire Warrender
Margaret and Councillor Tom Adams inspect the damage at her Buckhaven home
Margaret and Councillor Tom Adams inspect the damage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife widow has been forced from her home after being deluged by 900 litres of water.

Margaret, from Buckhaven, has been living in a hotel for six weeks as officials investigate the cause of the flood beneath her floors.

The 71-year-old, who does not want her surname revealed, feels like crying most days with no sign of her being able to return home soon.

Margaret has been left with holes in her floor.
Margaret has been left with holes in her floor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The drains and pipes at her Sandwell Street house have been inspected and are not the cause of the issue.

And a Fife Council probe has ruled out blocked public drains and gullies.

One fear is high levels of old mine water is not allowing groundwater to drain properly.

And, if this is the case, it could affect other houses in the area.

Margaret said: “I’m at my wit’s end. I just want it sorted so I can go home.”

Six hours to pump out water after Buckhaven flooding

A plumber discovered on January 9 that water had entered under her floors and risen to the level of the joists.

Margaret said: “He opened the floor boards and said ‘oh my God, I can’t cope with this’.

“He reckoned there were about 10 tonnes of water under the floor.”

Her insurance company sent a tanker to pump out the water.

However, the sub-floor immediately refilled during the next bout of torrential rain.

And experts found another 12 inches of water, which took six hours to empty.

In a bid to investigate the issue, workers have lifted carpets and drilled through floorboards.

And Margaret says her house is a mess.

‘Drains are running freely – into my house!’

“There’s a great big hole inside the bathroom door so I can’t go to the toilet,” she said.

“I’ve a big hole in the living room, the laminate in the hall is all buckled and the living room carpet is ruined.

The hole in the bathroom floor.
The hole in the bathroom floor of the Buckhaven house after flooding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Meanwhile, I have rheumatoid arthritis and am having to sit in a wee room in a hotel.

“My blood pressure is going up and up and up and I don’t have anywhere to turn.”

She added: “They’ve had cameras down and say the drains are running freely.

“Yes, they are running freely – into my house!”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Tom Adams is calling for a quick solution.

“It could be caused by rising mine water not allowing the groundwater to drain,” he said.

“Whatever it is, it’s been six weeks and we’re no further forward.”

Probe continuing into cause of flood

Fife Council service manager Bill Liddle said they investigated the Buckhaven flooding last week.

“An insurance report had suggested that this was surface water entering the property as a result of a nearby road gulley,” he said.

“We  have now thoroughly checked the nearby gulley and there are no signs of damage and it is running properly.

“To be sure there was no other problem we carried out further investigations, using cameras and can’t find anything which might be causing the flooding.

“Fife Council will continue to work with the householder and the insurance company to help identify a possible cause. “

