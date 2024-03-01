Pioneering Fife art project hopes research can help transform mental health across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pioneering Fife art project hopes research can help transform mental health across Scotland

The Falling Up Together group provides routine and a sense of purpose and has an exhibition on now.

By Claire Warrender
Drew, left, and Rab Walker from Falling Up Together
Drew, left, and Rab Walker from Falling Up Together. Image: David Wardle.

A pioneering Fife art project hopes their practice can soon help transform the lives of people with mental health problems across Scotland.

Falling Up Together is currently exhibiting participants’ work in a Dunfermline gallery.

However, the family behind the collaboration is also preparing to talk about its effects in the Scottish Parliament.

Drew Walker examines some of the work in the exhibition
Drew Walker examines some of the work in the exhibition. Image: David Wardle.

The group was created by former art student Drew Walker as he recovered from serious mental ill health.

He and his art teacher parents Rab and Liz welcome amateur artists at a studio within Dunfermline’s Fire Station Creative.

And working together brings structure and meaning for those involved.

Rab says that while they are not medical people and do not offer therapy, the project is helping to change lives.

“We’re beginning to attract interest from within the NHS, which is great,” he said.

“We hope the model can have an impact on the rest of Scotland.”

Aiming for happiness alongside mental illness

Drew researched the concept of Gugging as part of his PhD studies.

It originally saw psychiatric patients receive therapy while they created art.

Drew, from Dunfermline, adapted it to set up Falling Up Together in 2016.

And now 79 participants regularly create all sorts of art, from painting to sculpture.

Some of the work by Falling Up Together participants
Some of the work by Falling Up Together participants. Image: David Wardle.

Rab says the family is constantly evaluating the work as part of their research.

“Our research has definitely shown it works,” he said.

“We’re looking around and seeing money being wasted left, right and centre on short-term initiatives.

“Yet this is a great example to people who want to live a happy life, with a chronic mental illness being part of it.

“We’re going back to parliament this year to talk about it and we’ll be talking about pounds and pence.”

Falling Up Together exhibition is on now

Drew added: “It’s about people believing in themselves, creating art and being valued as a result.

“Anybody can be creative or artistic and working together can be socially enriching.”

The latest results are on show now at the Fire Station Creative.

Doors are open to the public from 10am to 4pm until Sunday.

It also includes work by Outsider artist Mary Barnes, who became a successful painter while living with schizophrenia.

She died in 2001, aged 78.

