New Kirkcaldy convenience store prepares for grand opening

Join Raith Rovers players and MSP David Torrance for the official ribbon cutting of the first Avens store in Kirkcaldy.

Staff at Avens Kirkcaldy are looking forward to the grand opening event.

The doors have opened at Kirkcaldy’s newest convenience store and it looks like it’s set to become an asset to the local community. Promising a great range of products, fantastic food-to-go and even a beer cave, the new Avens store on Rosslyn Street offers much more than just the essentials.

Store owner Zahid Mukhtar is inviting the local community to come and join Raith Rovers players and MSP David Torrance for the official ribbon cutting of the new store at the grand opening taking place on March 18.

Zahid said: “We can’t wait for the launch day and hopefully to get the whole community to come and visit us. I’m so proud to open our first Avens store in Kirkcaldy. I know how passionate the local people are towards supporting local businesses.”

Freebies, food and a supermarket sweep!

At the grand opening you’ll discover a whole host of treats on offer. There’s goodie bags for the first 200 customers, and free burgers and Calippo slush iced drinks for everyone between 12 noon and 3pm. In the Family Cottage Charity raffle, you could win a 50” TV. Or if that’s not enough, how does winning the chance of a 60-second supermarket sweep sound?

The prizes and giveaways don’t stop there either. There’ll be lots of tastings, freebies and £100 worth of Amazon vouchers up for grabs.

A great addition for shoppers in Kirkcaldy, the Avens store will be a go-to for locals. Store manager Lee Drysdale has been involved in retail since the age of 16. He now helps run several stores which operate in partnership with Nisa. However, the opening of the Kirkcaldy store signals the first Nisa store launched under the ‘Avens’ fascia.

A larger store that offers more

The impressive beer cave lets you shop with ease.

Lee describes this store as a hybrid between a convenience store and a supermarket, with the larger store size differentiating it from other high street convenience stores. He predicts the Calippo slushy machine will prove popular in the spring and summer months and expects enjoying a coffee from top of the range coffee machine will be a hit with shoppers too.

The glass-doored beer cave makes for an impressive looking and easily shoppable display of beers and wines, and the large chilled-food section stocks all your fridge essentials and more.

Don’t feel like cooking? Then the food-to-go section is a must.

Asbhan Javid who operates the Overton Road Nisa store is particularly impressed by the store’s new food-to-go facilities. Asbhan said: “There’s a great food-to-go offering which is unique, being that the entire selection is made from scratch. The menu also changes with the seasons and is regularly updated with specials.”

The store has also partnered with Kirkcaldy’s award-winning Stuarts the Bakers and Butchers to offer meat and baked goods. This includes a new custard fudge doughnut created exclusively for Avens.

Giving back to the Kirkcaldy community

As much as the store will be an asset for the local community, store owner Zahid is intent that the store will also give back to that community too.

MADL (Make a Difference Locally) is a charity that has been established by Nisa to help independent retailers support their local communities. The charity helps Nisa stores, including Avens, raise money that can then be donated to local charities and good causes. This is done through the sale of selected products in store.

Michael Cunningham is based in the Ballingry Nisa store. He believes very strongly in playing an active role in his local community through the Nisa Making a Difference Locally (MADL) model. He explained how his store contributes directly to the community, and how the new Avens store will be able to contribute too.

The store plans to give back to the community via the Make a Difference Locally charity established by Nisa.

Michael said: “We’ve given back quite a bit through MADL and through our own direct sponsorships of local schools and local football teams. We have also raised money for a number of small charities.

“We really aim to raise as much money for the local community as possible. Being an independent store gives you an excellent opportunity to play an active role within your community. Giving back is a lovely way to do this. As a local store we very much rely on our local communities. We feel very strongly about giving back and supporting them.”

Don’t miss the grand opening

As we know, the best way to keep our communities vibrant and successful is to support local businesses. In turn, that allows local businesses to give so much back.

Make sure you head along to the Avens grand opening, it’s set to be a great day. However, you don’t need to wait till then to visit. The store opened on March 4 meaning you can shop the great range of products now.

Join the Raith Rovers players and MSP David Torrance for the official grand opening of Avens on Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, on March 18 at 12pm.  

 

 

