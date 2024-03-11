Fife Firefighters tackle van blaze in west Fife Reports of the blaze first came in on Monday morning. By Andrew Robson March 11 2024, 9:47am March 11 2024, 9:47am Share Firefighters tackle van blaze in west Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4918323/blairhall-van-fire-fife/ Copy Link Crews at the scene on the A907. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Fire crews were called to a van fire close to the village of Blairhall in west Fife. Reports of a van ablaze on the A907 first came in at 8.18am on Monday. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one pump was sent to the scene from Alloa Fire Station. The stop message came in at 9.13am. A spokesperson for the service said: “We first received reports of a van fire near Blairhall at 8.18am on Monday. “One appliance from Alloa was sent to the scene and we received the stop message at 9.13am. “The incident was handed over to Police Scotland.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.