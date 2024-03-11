Firefighters tackle van blaze in west Fife

Fire crews were called to a van fire close to the village of Blairhall in west Fife.

Reports of a van ablaze on the A907 first came in at 8.18am on Monday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one pump was sent to the scene from Alloa Fire Station.

The stop message came in at 9.13am.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We first received reports of a van fire near Blairhall at 8.18am on Monday.

“One appliance from Alloa was sent to the scene and we received the stop message at 9.13am.

“The incident was handed over to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.