Call for urgent action to fix Leven’s broken sea wall

Fife Council must take urgent action to fix Leven’s broken sea wall, the town’s MSP has said.

Jenny Gilruth says the damage caused by severe storms in October poses a significant risk to the public as water continues to erode the sandbank.

Large sections of the walkway have been fenced off for five months, leaving parts of the Promenade inaccessible.

However, a claim by Ms Gilruth’s that the council has no plans to finance repairs has been dismissed as “utter nonsense”.

Leven area convener Colin Davidson says consultants have been appointed and a plan of action is now being drawn up.

“We’re looking at the best long-term solution for Leven seafront,” he said.

Promenade is a ‘valuable community asset’

The public was urged to stay away from parts of the Prom when a section of the wall collapsed near Scoonie Burn last year.

A flight of steps also slipped downwards into the burn following days of torrential rain and high winds.

Ms Gilruth, whose Glenrothes constituency includes Leven, visited the area to see the damage for herself.

And she said she had been advised the Labour-led council has “no current plans to finance this urgently-needed work”.

“Leven Promenade is a valuable community asset which locals use every day,” she added.

“And it will soon be enjoyed by many more following the opening of the new rail link this year.”

Action on Leven sea wall ‘already under way’

The SNP MSP added: “The sea wall also fulfils a crucial role in keeping the people of Leven safe from storms like Babet.

“This damage poses a real safety risk and is getting worse day by day.

“Funding must be urgently prioritised by Fife Council.”

Mr Davidson, a Leven Labour councillor, says action is already under way to fix the damage.

However, he said it would be done in conjunction with other ongoing work in the area, including construction of a new active travel scheme.

“To say there’s nothing happening is utter nonsense,” he said.