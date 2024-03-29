Call for urgent action to fix Leven’s broken sea wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Call for urgent action to fix Leven’s broken sea wall

Sections of the Promenade have been fenced off since Storm Babet in October.

By Claire Warrender
Leven Promenade has been hammered by several storms recently
Leven Promenade was hammered by another storm in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council must take urgent action to fix Leven’s broken sea wall, the town’s MSP has said.

Jenny Gilruth says the damage caused by severe storms in October poses a significant risk to the public as water continues to erode the sandbank.

Education Secretary and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
MSP Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Large sections of the walkway have been fenced off for five months, leaving parts of the Promenade inaccessible.

However, a claim by Ms Gilruth’s that the council has no plans to finance repairs has been dismissed as “utter nonsense”.

Leven area convener Colin Davidson says consultants have been appointed and a plan of action is now being drawn up.

“We’re looking at the best long-term solution for Leven seafront,” he said.

Promenade is a ‘valuable community asset’

The public was urged to stay away from parts of the Prom when a section of the wall collapsed near Scoonie Burn last year.

A flight of steps also slipped downwards into the burn following days of torrential rain and high winds.

A section of sea wall collapsed following storms in October.
A section of Leven sea wall collapsed following storms in October. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ms Gilruth, whose Glenrothes constituency includes Leven, visited the area to see the damage for herself.

And she said she had been advised the Labour-led council has “no current plans to finance this urgently-needed work”.

“Leven Promenade is a valuable community asset which locals use every day,” she added.

“And it will soon be enjoyed by many more following the opening of the new rail link this year.”

Action on Leven sea wall ‘already under way’

The SNP MSP added: “The sea wall also fulfils a crucial role in keeping the people of Leven safe from storms like Babet.

“This damage poses a real safety risk and is getting worse day by day.

“Funding must be urgently prioritised by Fife Council.”

Mr Davidson, a Leven Labour councillor, says action is already under way to fix the damage.

However, he said it would be done in conjunction with other ongoing work in the area, including construction of a new active travel scheme.

“To say there’s nothing happening is utter nonsense,” he said.

Conversation