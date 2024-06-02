Driver taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash in Fife

A driver has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Fife.

The collision happened on Main Road at Gateside on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 1.30pm. The road was closed until 3pm.

The driver was taken to hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown.

It has been reported that an air ambulance was in attendance.

An eyewitness said: “I was heading through Gateside on the A91 from Kinross when I reached a huge queue of traffic starting near the A912 turn off.

“I couldn’t see what was happening but people were just turning their cars around.

“I ended up diverting through Strathmiglo and then on towards Auchtermuchy.

“I could see the queues of traffic forming on the A91 from that road.

“I hope everyone involved is ok.”

Fife driver taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.30pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a one car crash on Main Road.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 3pm.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has been approached for comment.