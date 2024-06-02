Man, 35, charged in connection with Milnathort house fire

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a property fire in Milnathort.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance and fire on Wester Loan shortly after 12.35am on Saturday morning.

Four properties have been evacuated as a result of the blaze.

It took fire crews nearly four hours to extinguish the flames.

The road remained closed on Sunday with a police cordon in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.35am on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and fire at a property in Wester Loan.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.

“Four properties have been evacuated.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”

Residents told The Courier how they feared they would lose their homes after the fire engulfed the building “within minutes”.