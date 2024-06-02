Milnathort residents feared for homes as flat fire spread ‘within minutes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Milnathort residents feared for homes as flat fire spread ‘within minutes’

Frightened neighbours faced a nervous 20-minute wait before fire crews arrived to fight the flames.

By Ellidh Aitken
Neighbours feared they would lose their homes as a fire engulfed a flat in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Neighbours feared they would lose their homes as a fire engulfed a flat in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents in Milnathort feared they would lose their homes after a fire engulfed a flat “within minutes” in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Neighbours living on the town’s Wester Loan faced a nervous 20-minute wait before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

Crews worked for nearly four hours as flames ripped through the property on the corner of Back Loan shortly after 12.30am.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road remained closed on Sunday with a police cordon in place.

Four properties have also been evacuated.

Residents faced 20-minute wait for firefighters to arrive at Milnathort blaze

One man who lives nearby said he rushed to help residents evacuate their homes after his son discovered the fire.

He told The Courier: “We phoned the fire brigade at 12.35am, they never came until about 1am.

“I knocked on all the windows.

“The people who live there were quite freaked out, one lady was really upset.

“I got everybody out, we sat and we waited and waited, it seemed like an eternity.

“By the time the fire brigade got here it had went into the roof.

“It was just going up and up, it got bigger even when the fire brigade was there.”

The flat was destroyed in the fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kris Ross, who lives in a flat connected to the destroyed property with his partner Claire McKenzie and three dogs, fears for the future of the building.

He said: “We were in bed about midnight and we could hear a bit of shouting going on.

“The next thing was the fire alarm was going off and then one of the neighbours was battering on the door saying the building was going to go on fire.

“As soon as we came out the window was gone and the flames were coming out.

“Whatever went on fire went up really quick.

“We gathered our three dogs and got out as quickly as possible.

“The fire brigade took about 20 minutes to arrive because obviously we are in Milnathort and there’s not a lot of services around here.”

‘You could feel heat from across the road’

He added: “We were kept out of the house. They opened up the Thistle Hotel until we found out what was going on and they let us sit there.

“We were lucky because we are not in the same close, we have a separate door here.

“It was about 4am we were told we could go back in.

“We were standing across the road and when we saw the roof collapse we thought, ‘This is it, we are not getting back in, the whole building is going to be condemned’.

“I think they have spoken about demolishing that end of the building.

“I’ve never seen a house on fire like that, it was just how quickly it went up, it was so fast.

“You could feel the heat from across the road.”

The fire engulfed the property ‘within minutes’. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said it was “frightening” to see the fire spread “within minutes”.

She told The Courier: “There was lots of noise and commotion outside so we looked out to see what was happening.

“It spread really quickly and within minutes it had really caught and was through the roof.”

Residents feared blaze would spread further during anxious wait

Another resident added: “I looked out the window and saw people in the street going backwards and forwards and thought, ‘What is going on here?’

“I thought it was a party.

“It started off pretty small and I thought they would have been able to contain it but then it was going through the roof.

“We started to think, ‘How far along is it going to come?’.

“There is a gap between us and that block but it was still pretty scary.”

The roof of the property has collapsed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fire service deployed crews to blaze

A SFRS spokesperson confirmed that all persons were accounted for after the house fire.

They said: “We were called at 12.32am and mobilised six appliances, including our height appliance from Perth.

“Crews from Lochgelly, Auchtermuchty and Kinross also attended.”

Man, 35, charged

Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.35am on Saturday, 1 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance and fire at a property in Wester Loan.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.

“Four properties have been evacuated.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 June, 2024.”

Caledonia Housing Association, which is understood to own the building, has been contacted for comment.

