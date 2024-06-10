Rail services between Edinburgh and Dundee disrupted after person hit by train on Fife line

A person has been hit by a train on the Fife railway line.

Trains between Edinburgh and Dundee are currently affected due to the incident between Haymarket and North Queensferry.

Scotrail has said on X that it is dealing with a police incident between Haymarket and North Queensferry.

A sign posted by Scotrail at a railway station on the line states that the train due to leave Glenrothes at 8.06pm is cancelled due to “a person being hit by a train.”

National Rail has posted that a person has been hit by a train between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing.

It states: “Whilst the emergency services carry out their work, all lines between these stations are closed.

“Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised until approximately 9pm.”

Meantime Scotrail says an arrangement has been made with Stagecoach East for train ticket holders to travel on their buses between Fife and Dundee until 10pm.

