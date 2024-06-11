VIDEO: Taxi brawl in St Andrews as cab wars escalate

St Andrews taxi drivers traded punches at the weekend amid claims of an escalating cab conflict in the town.

A video has emerged of two drivers fighting in the street late on Saturday night.

It shows one man leaving his cab at the Bell Street rank and kicking the door of another taxi as it attempts to reverse.

A brawl then ensues before the driver of the car under attack lashes out, punching the apparent aggressor in the face.

The incident in the centre of the university town follows allegations of overcharging by some taxi firms, with tensions simmering for some time.

St Andrews taxi drivers concerned

James Glen, director of St Andrews Taxis, says Saturday’s incident came as no surprise.

“Violence on the rank has become a common occurrence,” he claimed.

“For years established firms have operated without issue but other operators have now moved in from outwith the area and are ripping off customers with inflated fares.

“Both drivers and customers are intimidated by this.

“We need Fife Council to make spot inspections more frequently and assign rank marshals, as in Glasgow.

“Otherwise, the current unsafe situation will not just continue but deteriorate further to the detriment of customers in St Andrews.”

Fife Council previously said it works closely with officers to investigate complaints.

Both the council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment on Saturday’s incident.