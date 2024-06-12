Fife ‘Robinson Crusoe village’ gearing up for Largo Arts Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ‘Robinson Crusoe village’ gearing up for Largo Arts Week

More than 50 artists are taking part in the nine-day festival next month.

By Claire Warrender
Renowned Fife sculptor David Mach is taking part in this year's Largo Arts Week.
Renowned Fife sculptor David Mach is taking part in this year's Largo Arts Week. Image: Supplied by Largo Arts Week.

More than 50 artists are gearing up to open their studios to the public as Largo Arts Week returns for its fifth year.

Fife’s “Robinson Crusoe” village of Lower Largo and its surrounding communities hosts an array of arts, crafts and music during the nine-day festival.

Running from July 13 to 21, 53 artists are exhibiting in 33 studios across Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links.

King Creosote, aka Kenny Anderson, is performing at the 2024 Largo Arts Week
King Creosote, aka Kenny Anderson, is performing at the 2024 Largo Arts Week

And King Creosote, aka acclaimed singer-songwriter Kenny Anderson, is also performing a series of intimate outdoor gigs.

Other musical highlights include Edinburgh-based indie songwriter Dan Wilson as Withered Hand.

Meanwhile, popular Fife bands including the Best Dressed Blues Band, Astral Suns, Lights Out By Nine, Sirens and Sleekit will also perform, with many of the gigs free.

‘Something for everyone’ at Largo Arts Week

Youngsters aren’t forgotten, with the legendary Artie’s Singing Kettle returning to community arts cafe and venue The Aurrie.

And young and old can take part in an annual painting competition.

Artie Tesize from The Singing Kettle is performing at Largo Arts Week 2024.

Largo Arts Week director Dougi McMillan said: “The core of Largo Arts Week’s success is our open studios and we are delighted to offer an amazing array of arts and crafts with 53 artists exhibiting in 33 studios.

“There’s something for everyone and we’re sure there’ll be a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe.

And it and its surrounding villages have become a creative hub for artists inspired by its coast and countryside.

Auction of decorated herring for Prostate Cancer UK

Among the artists exhibiting this year are internationally renowned artist and sculptor David Mach.

He is taking part alongside Alan Faulds, Keiko Mukaide, Dominique Cameron, Robert Mach and Simon Ward.

And The Crusoe Hotel, The Upper Largo Hotel and The Aurrie will all feature evening entertainment.

This year, all participating artists are invited to decorate a ceramic earthenware “Largo Fifie herring”, created by artist Simon Ward.

All the completed “fifies” will be auctioned at the end of the festival in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Full details of Largo Arts Week’s 2024 programme can be found on its website – www.largoartsweek.com

