Fife ‘Robinson Crusoe village’ gearing up for Largo Arts Week

More than 50 artists are gearing up to open their studios to the public as Largo Arts Week returns for its fifth year.

Fife’s “Robinson Crusoe” village of Lower Largo and its surrounding communities hosts an array of arts, crafts and music during the nine-day festival.

Running from July 13 to 21, 53 artists are exhibiting in 33 studios across Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links.

And King Creosote, aka acclaimed singer-songwriter Kenny Anderson, is also performing a series of intimate outdoor gigs.

Other musical highlights include Edinburgh-based indie songwriter Dan Wilson as Withered Hand.

Meanwhile, popular Fife bands including the Best Dressed Blues Band, Astral Suns, Lights Out By Nine, Sirens and Sleekit will also perform, with many of the gigs free.

‘Something for everyone’ at Largo Arts Week

Youngsters aren’t forgotten, with the legendary Artie’s Singing Kettle returning to community arts cafe and venue The Aurrie.

And young and old can take part in an annual painting competition.

Largo Arts Week director Dougi McMillan said: “The core of Largo Arts Week’s success is our open studios and we are delighted to offer an amazing array of arts and crafts with 53 artists exhibiting in 33 studios.

“There’s something for everyone and we’re sure there’ll be a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe.

And it and its surrounding villages have become a creative hub for artists inspired by its coast and countryside.

Auction of decorated herring for Prostate Cancer UK

Among the artists exhibiting this year are internationally renowned artist and sculptor David Mach.

He is taking part alongside Alan Faulds, Keiko Mukaide, Dominique Cameron, Robert Mach and Simon Ward.

And The Crusoe Hotel, The Upper Largo Hotel and The Aurrie will all feature evening entertainment.

This year, all participating artists are invited to decorate a ceramic earthenware “Largo Fifie herring”, created by artist Simon Ward.

All the completed “fifies” will be auctioned at the end of the festival in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Full details of Largo Arts Week’s 2024 programme can be found on its website – www.largoartsweek.com