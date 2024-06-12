Multiple emergency services called to crash near Glenrothes

Multiple emergency services have been called to a two-car crash near Glenrothes.

Police and ambulances have been spotted at the collision on the A914, near the junction with the A92 at the New Inn Roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.05pm on Wednesday, to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the New Inn Roundabout near Glenrothes.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.