Armed police reported to swoop on a Dunfermline street after claims of ‘armed robbery’

Armed police are reported to have swooped on a Dunfermline street after an alleged “armed robbery.”

The incident is ongoing at the Co-op store in Townhill Road.

There is a visible police presence with eyewitnesses saying there are “numerous” armed police in the area.

Speaking on social media members of the public are commenting on police dogs also in the area.

Reports on social media claim there is an “armed robbery in Co-op in Dunfermline townhill road

One eyewitness said: “Armed police just came into Queen Anne car park.”

Another reported: “(There are) Police with dogs searching gardens Arthur Street.”

A further witness claimed: “Armed police all over the place.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

