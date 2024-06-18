E-scooter rider taken to hospital after car collision in Glenrothes

The rider of an e-scooter has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Glenrothes.

The incident happened at the Leslie Roundabout just before 1.15pm on Tuesday.

Vehicles on the B969 were held up as police investigated the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Tuesday, 18 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and an e-scooter at Leslie Roundabout in Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the e-scooter was taken to hospital to be checked over.”