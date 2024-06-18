Fife E-scooter rider taken to hospital after car collision in Glenrothes Vehicles were held up as police investigated the incident. By Stephen Eighteen June 18 2024, 5:51pm June 18 2024, 5:51pm Share E-scooter rider taken to hospital after car collision in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5014304/glenrothes-leslie-roundabout-scooter-collision/ Copy Link 0 comment Police investigating the incident at the Leslie Roundabout, Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL The rider of an e-scooter has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Glenrothes. The incident happened at the Leslie Roundabout just before 1.15pm on Tuesday. Vehicles on the B969 were held up as police investigated the accident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Tuesday, 18 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and an e-scooter at Leslie Roundabout in Glenrothes. “Emergency services attended and the male rider of the e-scooter was taken to hospital to be checked over.”
