Customers locked in cafe during ‘disturbance’ on busy Burntisland street

People took cover in a Burntisland cafe during a “disturbance” on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the High Street at around 12.45pm.

One eyewitness reported seeing a male chasing another man on High Street.

Those who hastily entered the cafe received protection from staff who locked them inside.

Several police vehicles with blue lights flashing were seen arriving on High Street a short time later.

One eyewitness said: “I was sitting outside a cafe on High Street when a member of staff at the cafe shouted for everyone to get inside and locked the door.

“A number of police vehicles with blue flashing lights on appeared about 10 minutes later.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.20pm on Saturday, 22 June, to a report of a disturbance on High Street in Burntisland.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man has been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”