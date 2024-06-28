St Andrews restaurant ordered to remove outside seating in ‘unfair’ ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews restaurant ordered to remove outside seating in ‘unfair’ ruling

The planning refusal comes as least 30 other bars and restaurants in the town continue with pavement seating three years after the pandemic.

By Claire Warrender
Phil and Annie Wishart, of Ziggy's in St Andrews, show their outside seating area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Phil and Annie Wishart, of Ziggy's in St Andrews, show their outside seating area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The owner of a popular St Andrews restaurant has hit out after being told to remove his outside seating, despite other businesses keeping theirs.

Fife Council says Ziggy’s al fresco area causes an obstruction and removes much-needed parking.

But Phil Wishart, who has run the rock-themed steak and burger venue for 40 years, is confused by the ruling.

The seating area outside Ziggy's in St Andrews
The seating area outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is on the back of nearly every other place in town being allowed outside seating,” he says.

“I went round St Andrews and around 32 restaurants have seats outside.

“And the council has taken away dozens of car parking spaces in South Street to accommodate them.

“I don’t want to get in a fight with anybody up the town. I’m glad they’re getting it.

“But we’re not happy with the way this has been done.”

‘We just want the same as everybody else’

The decision comes three years after the pavement area was approved under Covid-19 arrangements to help struggling businesses.

Phil and wife Annie installed 20 outside seats, increasing the size of Ziggy’s, in Murray Place, by a third.

Phil and Annie Wishart of Ziggy's in St Andrews.
Phil and Annie Wishart of Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, the covered area meant the loss of three spaces from a busy town centre car park.

And the council says this is no longer acceptable.

“They say we’re obstructing access to services,” says Phil. “But our structure is semi-permanent and can be removed at any time if need be.

“It’s been up for three years. Why is it suddenly an issue now?”

He added: “We just want the same as everybody else.

“Things are tough for everyone and we could really do with it.”

St Andrews outside seating refused ‘in interests of road safety’

Fife Council says regulations over the use of pavement areas have been tightened up since the pandemic.

And businesses now have to apply to make the arrangements permanent.

Phil and Annie lodged their planning application in September last year.

And no objections were received during a public consultation.

But in their decision issued on June 6, planning officers said the bid was refused in the interests of road safety.

“The proposal would obstruct access to services, remove parking spaces and vehicle manoeuvring space within an area of high parking demand,” they said.

They also said it could set an “undesirable precedent” in St Andrews conservation area.

