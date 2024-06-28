St Andrews restaurant ordered to remove outside seating in ‘unfair’ ruling

The owner of a popular St Andrews restaurant has hit out after being told to remove his outside seating, despite other businesses keeping theirs.

Fife Council says Ziggy’s al fresco area causes an obstruction and removes much-needed parking.

But Phil Wishart, who has run the rock-themed steak and burger venue for 40 years, is confused by the ruling.

“This is on the back of nearly every other place in town being allowed outside seating,” he says.

“I went round St Andrews and around 32 restaurants have seats outside.

“And the council has taken away dozens of car parking spaces in South Street to accommodate them.

“I don’t want to get in a fight with anybody up the town. I’m glad they’re getting it.

“But we’re not happy with the way this has been done.”

‘We just want the same as everybody else’

The decision comes three years after the pavement area was approved under Covid-19 arrangements to help struggling businesses.

Phil and wife Annie installed 20 outside seats, increasing the size of Ziggy’s, in Murray Place, by a third.

However, the covered area meant the loss of three spaces from a busy town centre car park.

And the council says this is no longer acceptable.

“They say we’re obstructing access to services,” says Phil. “But our structure is semi-permanent and can be removed at any time if need be.

“It’s been up for three years. Why is it suddenly an issue now?”

He added: “We just want the same as everybody else.

“Things are tough for everyone and we could really do with it.”

St Andrews outside seating refused ‘in interests of road safety’

Fife Council says regulations over the use of pavement areas have been tightened up since the pandemic.

And businesses now have to apply to make the arrangements permanent.

Phil and Annie lodged their planning application in September last year.

And no objections were received during a public consultation.

But in their decision issued on June 6, planning officers said the bid was refused in the interests of road safety.

“The proposal would obstruct access to services, remove parking spaces and vehicle manoeuvring space within an area of high parking demand,” they said.

They also said it could set an “undesirable precedent” in St Andrews conservation area.