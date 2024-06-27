St Andrews Christmas shop damaged after ‘car crashes into window’

A Christmas shop in St Andrews has been taped off after reports of a car crashing into the window.

The Nutcracker Christmas Shop on Market Street was sealed off on Thursday after the incident.

The front of the shop has been badly damaged and the glass display window smashed.

Glass and other debris has been left scattered across the pavement.

Passer-by Marc Anderson, who works on Market Street, said: “I was walking past and could see one staff member inside, but there were no police around.

“It was just taped up.

“There was debris and glass all over the ground outside.

“I heard it was a car crash but there was no car there either, they must have moved it.

“It was quite scary to see, it’s a busy road with a lot of cars parked, I don’t know how it could have happened.”

Staff at the shop declined to comment.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.