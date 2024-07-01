Fife Single garage for sale in St Andrews with £29k price tag The 15'7" x 7'11" structure is situated on an "established street". By James Simpson July 1 2024, 6:00am July 1 2024, 6:00am Share Single garage for sale in St Andrews with £29k price tag Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5026270/single-garage-on-sale-st-andrews-29k/ Copy Link 0 comment Thorntons are marketing the property. Image: Thorntons A single garage on an “established street” in St Andrews is on the market for £29,000. The unit on Kinnessburn Road has been advertised as “ideal” for those looking for private parking near the town centre. Alternatively, it could be used as a workshop or storage area. Measuring 15’7″ x 7’11”, the brick built property is insulated, features an up-and-over door, and benefits from a private parking space externally . The garage is situated near several lock-ups at Kinnessburn Road. Image: Thorntons An external private parking space is available. Image: Thorntons It could also be used a workshop. Image: Thorntons Ideal for parking or storage of large items. Image: Thorntons The brick built building is situated near several homes. Image Thorntons Most properties beside the garage space are residential in nature. The building is around an eight-minute walk away from restaurants and bars in the centre. Elsewhere on Kinessburn Road, a penthouse apartment has gone on the market for £875k. Earlier this year it was revealed St Andrews had become Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for buying property. Meanwhile, a “bothy” in Dundee’s Hilltown area has been put up for sale with a price tag of £45,000.
