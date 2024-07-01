Single garage for sale in St Andrews with £29k price tag

A single garage on an “established street” in St Andrews is on the market for £29,000.

The unit on Kinnessburn Road has been advertised as “ideal” for those looking for private parking near the town centre.

Alternatively, it could be used as a workshop or storage area.

Measuring 15’7″ x 7’11”, the brick built property is insulated, features an up-and-over door, and benefits from a private parking space externally .

Most properties beside the garage space are residential in nature.

The building is around an eight-minute walk away from restaurants and bars in the centre.

Elsewhere on Kinessburn Road, a penthouse apartment has gone on the market for £875k.

Earlier this year it was revealed St Andrews had become Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for buying property.

Meanwhile, a “bothy” in Dundee’s Hilltown area has been put up for sale with a price tag of £45,000.