Kirkcaldy street taped off by police after ‘disturbance’ as house covered with graffiti

A Kirkcaldy street was taped off by police after a “disturbance” outside a property which was left covered in graffiti.

Police sealed off Cairns Street at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Photos posted on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations showed writing scrawled on the walls and doors of the home, and at least one window smashed.

It is understood that despite online reports, the incident did not involve the use of a petrol bomb.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance outside a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”