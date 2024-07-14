Fife Police swarm Cowdenbeath High Street after late-night incident Officers were filmed at the scene along with a police van and three cars. By Laura Devlin July 14 2024, 1:17pm July 14 2024, 1:17pm Share Police swarm Cowdenbeath High Street after late-night incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5038520/police-probe-cowdenbeath-disturbance/ Copy Link Police were called to Cowdenbeath High Street shortly before midnight on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. Police have launched an investigation after being called to a late-night disturbance in Cowdenbeath. Officers were called to the High Street in the Fife town shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday. Videos filmed at the incident appear to show multiple police vehicles – including one van and three cars – at the scene. At least five officers were also filmed at incident. Police are now investigating the incident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident, which they describe as a “disturbance”. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Cowdenbeath. “Inquiries are ongoing.”