Police swarm Cowdenbeath High Street after late-night incident

Police have launched an investigation after being called to a late-night disturbance in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to the High Street in the Fife town shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Videos filmed at the incident appear to show multiple police vehicles – including one van and three cars – at the scene.

At least five officers were also filmed at incident.

Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident, which they describe as a “disturbance”.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”